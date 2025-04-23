Vooglam Unveils Bold Rebrand, Launches Ambassador Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Vooglam aims to position eyewear as the ultimate accessory for personal expression, offering a curated pool of frames inspired by iconic cultural moments and movements. Using a two-pronged approach, the brand translates radical and expressive style tribes from Ravers to Afropunks into masterfully curated collections while inviting members of these subcultures to join Vooglam's global community in The Style Underground.

Each product line from Retro Radio and Pan Africa to Cyberpunk and Rave Culture transposes faithfully authentic motifs, details, and vocabulary into eyewear that allow wearers to "Show off their vision" no matter how loud or subdued. Each line interprets and subverts tropes and themes associated with a distinct subculture to ensure both accuracy and innovation are at the forefront of every product.

Meanwhile, The Style Underground, an exclusive ambassador program, connects influential insiders immersed in the latest creative currents with each other and with the brand based around a shared passion for true expression. The program demonstrates Vooglam's dedication to authenticity and representation while offering ambassadors early access to products, exclusive events, and co-design opportunities, bucking the unwelcome tendency of brands to exploit creative communities without credit. This further reflects the brand's vision of cultivating a global community by translating subcultural authenticity into personal style.

Meeting aesthetic needs may be a top priority; however, beyond aesthetics, Vooglam has ensured every frame is crafted with cutting-edge materials and techniques. The brand's premium prescription lenses and functional eyewear including UV protection, blue light filtering, and specialized driving glasses show that while style may be the brand's virtue par excellence, functionality has not been thrown to the wayside.

The rebrand is live now across all Vooglam platforms including web, mobile, and app. New styles and collections drop monthly. Fashion enthusiasts, subculture devotees, and eyewear collectors are invited to explore the collections and join Vooglam's mission to redefine eyewear as the ultimate accessory for fearless self-expression.

For more information about Vooglam and The Style Underground ambassador program, visit or follow @Vooglam on social media platforms.

About Vooglam

Established in 2017, Vooglam creates high-quality eyewear inspired by today's style tribes, transforming the functional into tools for self-expression. With a catalog of almost 2,000 unique frame designs available in over 170 countries, serving more than one million customers, Vooglam delivers eyewear for every look and need. The brand combines functional vision solutions with meticulously researched and authentic subcultural design elements, offering fully customizable eyewear that includes prescription lenses and lens types. Organized into seven distinctive product lines, Vooglam's offerings range from the audacious to the subtly creative. Through cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, premium materials, and rigorous quality control, Vooglam continues to transform how consumers express themselves through eyewear.

