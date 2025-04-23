Harvest Group Establishes Operations In Kenya To Drive Growth In African Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kenya's stable regulatory framework, robust infrastructure, and high level of digitalisation have made it an ideal entry point for Harvest Group's Africa-focused growth strategy. Central to the company's expansion is the deep-water port of Mombasa-the largest in the region-that serves as a vital logistics hub for cargo destined for Kenya and other COMESA countries including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Our decision to expand into Kenya reflects a long-term commitment to the African continent," said Almaz Alsenov, the founder of Harvest Group. "With European markets experiencing stagnation, Africa offers an exciting and dynamic growth trajectory. Kenya's ambitious development of infrastructure and widespread use of technology allows us to operate efficiently and react quickly to changing market dynamics, while tackling broader challenges like food insecurity across the region."

Harvest Group completed its first shipment of soyabean meal from India in December and has since established a scalable distribution model based on the cash-and-carry system. Goods are stored in strategically located warehouses and sold in quantities tailored to local demand-ranging from individual bags to bulk truckloads.

The company's logistics model is built for efficiency. Incoming shipments are repackaged at the port of Mombasa into 40–50 kg bags, the standard for the local market, and then transported via Kenya's modern high-speed rail network to Nairobi. This logistical corridor has reduced inland transit times to just eight hours, allowing Nairobi to serve as the central wholesale distribution hub where local farmers can collect their purchases directly.

To enhance accessibility and market penetration, Harvest Group plans to expand warehouse operations across the country. This will be underpinned by Kenya's advanced mobile infrastructure, which allows the company to manage its logistics and sales efficiently. With widespread mobile usage and a high rate of electronic financial transactions, the company has implemented automated systems at its distribution centres, including QR code-based customer identification for seamless product retrieval and improved security.

Operating under the Harvest Group brand, the company supplies high-demand agricultural products such as wheat, corn, soybean meal, vegetable oils, and barley. Emphasising quality and reliability, Alsenov said: "The firm is committed not only to ensuring a stable supply but also to raising market standards. By introducing superior-grade commodities to regional markets, we aim to influence farming practices for the better and improve the overall quality of food and animal feed production in the region. Improving agricultural efficiency is vital for tackling food insecurity, while at the same time bolstering the economies of African nations."

Rather than simply exporting raw materials, Harvest Group is pioneering a new model of trade in Africa, integrating long-term development goals like tackling food insecurity with efficient logistics and technology-led distribution. Harvest Group is confident that its investment in Kenya represents a vital step toward lasting regional impact.

Harvest Group SA is a Geneva-based commodities trader specialising in the global logistics and distribution of agricultural commodities. Focused on sustainable growth and innovation, the company is committed to building resilient supply chains and promoting economic development in emerging markets.

