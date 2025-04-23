403
Tesla Faces Major Setback as Revenue, Deliveries Drop
(MENAFN) Tesla Inc. revealed its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, showing a 9% year-over-year decline in total revenue, which fell to $19.3 billion.
The electric vehicle giant posted a gross profit of $3.15 billion, marking a 15% decrease compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share dropped to 27 cents, down from 45 cents a year ago.
The company's net income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) saw a sharp 71% decline, falling to $410 million. Tesla attributed the revenue slump to a drop in vehicle deliveries and a lower average selling price for its cars. Additionally, operating income for the quarter dropped 66%, falling to $400 million, resulting in a slim 2.1% operating margin.
Tesla's total deliveries for Q1 2025 reached 336,681 vehicles, reflecting a 13% year-over-year decrease, while production was reported at 362,615 vehicles, down 16% from the previous year.
The company produced 345,454 Model 3 and Model Y cars, delivering 323,800 of them. In addition, Tesla made 17,161 units of its other models and delivered 12,881.
On a positive note, Tesla reported $660 million in free cash flow for the quarter, a remarkable 126% increase from the previous year.
