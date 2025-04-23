HOLIGUARD FIRE: Epic Dance Warriors & Piano Maestro Stephen Ridley Electrify Dubai's Al Wasl Dome

Get ready for a night where ancient warrior spirit meets cutting-edge spectacle, amplified by world-class musical talent. On April 26, 2025, Dubai's iconic Al Wasl Plaza ignites with HOLIGUARD FIRE – a breathtaking dance performance fusing the raw power of folk modern dance with electrifying modern artistry.

Prepare to be mesmerized as an international ensemble of elite performers takes center stage beneath the world's largest 360° projection dome. HOLIGUARD FIRE is a visceral experience, blending the fierce athleticism, gravity-defying leaps, and intricate swordplay of authentic Georgian tradition with stunning acrobatics and contemporary choreography. This isn't just dance; it's a powerful narrative of struggle, heroism, and the quest for balance, told through explosive movement and passion.

The legendary Al Wasl Plaza transforms into an immersive canvas for this epic performance. State-of-the-art projections will wrap the dancers in stunning visuals, synchronized with dynamic lighting and a powerful soundscape, pulling you directly into the heart of the action. It's an environment designed not just for viewing, but for feeling the energy pulse around you.

Elevating the spectacle further, the event features a special performance by the world-renowned pianist Stephen Ridley. Known for his raw, passionate, and boundary-pushing improvisational style that has captivated audiences globally, Ridley’s electrifying presence on stage promises a powerful musical dimension, perfectly resonating with the show's explosive energy and themes, particularly during the grand finale.

HOLIGUARD FIRE promises more than just entertainment; it's a unique celebration of cultural heritage, human potential, and artistic innovation pushed to its limits, bringing together elite dance and world-class music. It’s a chance to witness a truly one-of-a-kind event where raw energy and ancient storytelling collide with futuristic presentation.

This unique cultural event is presented by Holiverse, reflecting a spirit where heritage meets innovation.

Don't miss the chance to witness this extraordinary spectacle featuring breathtaking dance and the incredible Stephen Ridley. Be part of an unforgettable evening under the stars and the stunning dome of Al Wasl Plaza.

Event Details:

What: HOLIGUARD FIRE – Folk Modern Dance Show featuring Stephen Ridley

When: April 26, 2025, 8:00 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)

Where: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Tickets & Information: https://holiguard-fire.com/