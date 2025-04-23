Speaking At The AI In Healthcare Forum, Held During Dubai AI Week Dubai Health Authority Director General: We Are Leveraging AI To Transform Healthcare

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), reaffirmed Dubai's strong commitment to adopting advanced technologies, highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of global competitiveness and progress in healthcare.

Speaking at the AI in Healthcare Forum, held during Dubai AI Week under the theme 'Enhancing Healthcare with AI', Al Ketbi noted that AI today represents one of the world's most critical challenges and opportunities. He added that Dubai recognised the strategic importance of AI early on, thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF)..

'This forum comes at a time when AI is reshaping societies and transforming the future of healthcare,' said Al Ketbi. 'At DHA, we are working tirelessly to integrate AI and the latest technologies into our healthcare systems and policies, with a focus on improving service quality and patient outcomes.'

Al Ketbi also emphasised DHA's commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading local and global institutions to enrich its capabilities and accelerate progress in the field of AI.

The AI in Healthcare Forum brought together leading global experts and decision-makers to explore how artificial intelligence can enhance healthcare delivery, streamline operations, and support data-driven decision-making. Key topics discussed included:



AI's vision for healthcare by 2031

The ongoing AI revolution in healthcare

Patient data privacy in the age of innovation

Real-world applications and challenges of AI in healthcare

Next-generation emergency response powered by AI A high-level panel: From Strategy to Execution – Making AI Work in Healthcare

The forum welcomed an impressive lineup of global thought leaders and innovators, including:



Dr. Anton Dahbura, Executive Director, Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute, Co-Director, Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy

Deven Pandey, Vice President at Gartner

Prof. Akin Osman, Faculty Member, MINES Paris – PSL and Caltech; Director, Data Innovation Lab, IHEIE

Lina Shahid, Health Industries Leader at PWC

Rany Al Baghdadi, Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, Keyzana

John Roster, Strategy Director, RUVOS Kari Bhimaya, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Capgemini

The forum underscored Dubai's role as a global hub for healthcare innovation and its ongoing efforts to drive forward a smarter, more efficient healthcare future powered by artificial intelligence.