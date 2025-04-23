Top Executives Rank AI Above Market Uncertainty As Main Strategic Priority Agile Leadership Emerges As Priority C-Suite Skill, Reveals Survey

New The Executive Leadership Council survey spotlights the evolving priorities, skillsets, and leadership demands redefining success in today's evolving business climate.

Highlights:



Artificial intelligence seen as the most important issue to tackle at organizations over economic and geopolitical instability, regulatory changes, and supply chain disruptions.

Tech skills, adaptive thinking, strategic agility, and business acumen ranked as top skills needed for effective leadership. Large organizations expected to put sustainability and social responsibility on the back burner over the next few years.

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a business environment currently marked by uncertainty, disruption, and transformation, executives are placing artificial intelligence (AI), tech innovation, and agile leadership at the top of their business agendas in the next 2-3 years, according to The Executive Leadership Council 's (ELC) second annual "Voice of The Member Survey," released today.

Drawing insights from over 200 executives across the C-suite and corporate boards of Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies-as well as non-profits and organizations spanning a broad range of industries-the report highlights a fundamental shift in strategic leadership priorities over the next two to three years.

The data show the growing importance of AI integration, agile leadership, and workforce development to businesses, while customer-centricity remains a cornerstone. Conversely, the survey shows executives are decreasing their focus on sustainability and social issues, especially among larger companies.

"In today's rapidly transforming landscape, the future belongs to those who lead boldly. These findings make one thing clear: traditional leadership models are no longer enough," said Michael C. Hyter , President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. "To thrive in an era defined by disruption, organizations must embrace AI-driven innovation, champion inclusive leadership, and build the agility to adapt at speed. Organizations that rise to meet this moment won't just endure-they'll define the future."

Key Findings from The ELC's 2025 Voice of the Member Survey

AI Takes Priority in the C-Suite – Outranking Even Market Instability

A resounding 85% of ELC members say artificial intelligence will take strategic precedence in their organizations - outranking even economic (74%) and geopolitical (72%) instability, regulatory changes (64%), and supply chain disruptions (46%).

Leadership Must Pivot: Tech Fluency and Strategic Agility Are Non-Negotiables

Having tech skills, adaptive thinking, strategic agility and business acumen will be more important to being a leader than people management, talent leadership and communications skills as business priorities shift in response to the fast-changing macro landscape.

Sustainability and Social Activism Take a Backseat - Especially at Larger Companies

Roughly one in four executives report that sustainability (22%) and social issues/corporate activism (26%) will become lower priorities in the next two to three years- a trend driven by large companies of over 10,000 employees. Meanwhile, smaller firms remain more attuned to workforce and social dynamics, signaling a growing divide in C-suite focus.

C-Suite Sponsorship is Crucial - Yet Underused

While 83% of executives say senior leader sponsorship is the most impactful method for preparing future leaders, only 68% report their companies are currently doing it - highlighting a key opportunity gap in leadership pipelines.

Customer Focus Remains Paramoun t

Despite competing demands, 79% of executives report that customer and key stakeholder needs will have significant influence in shaping business strategies over the next few years – underscoring the enduring importance of customer-centric leadership during uncertain times.

Future-Readiness Faces Real-World Obstacles

Executives identified three key challenges that companies must overcome to prepare the next generation of leaders:



Access to relevant experiences reflective to today's world.

Navigating generational dynamics. In an historic first, five generations are in the workforce today. Balancing short-term business pressures with long-term leadership development, including passing judgement today on talent needed for tomorrow.

"These findings reinforce our commitment to future-proofing our members through collective insight, continuous learning, and intentional development," said Hyter . "As the business landscape continues to evolve, our responsibility remains to equip leaders not just to navigate change, but to shape it. This survey sharpens our ability to deliver targeted, high-impact programming-empowering The ELC's members to lead with resilience, inclusivity, and lasting influence, today and for the long term."

Survey Demographics

The survey gathered responses from over 200 The ELC members. Among respondents, 61% hold C-suite roles, and 16% are board members. Approximately 61% work in large companies (over 10,000 employees), and 39% represent smaller organizations. Most respondents (81%) have been with their current company between one and nine years, while 19% have tenures of ten years or more.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council is an independent non-profit founded in 1986 that opens channels of opportunity for the development of global executives to positively impact business and our communities. Learn more here .

