Earth Day Special: foundit Report Reveals 27% Surge in Green Jobs as Singapore Accelerates Sustainability Push

Key Highlights:

- Green jobs in Singapore show 27% year-on-year growth with 12% month-on-month increase in March '25

- Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure sector leads sustainability hiring with 29% share of green jobs

- Consulting & Strategy sector accounts for 11% of sustainability-focused positions

- ESG Analyst emerges as the role with the highest growth in demand 28% year-on-year

- Singapore's green job sector projected to grow by 11% in 2025

SINGAPORE, Apr 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Jobs platform, foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), today published the foundit Earth Day Special Singapore Report as part of the foundit Insights Tracker (fit). The report highlights significant growth in sustainability-driven hiring across Singapore's employment landscape.

The tracker reveals an overall year-on-year (YoY) growth of 27% in green jobs, with a positive month-on-month (MoM) increase of 12% in March 2025, building on the 17% growth seen in February.

"Singapore's green job market is witnessing remarkable growth," said V Suresh, CEO of foundit. "Our Earth Day Special report reveals a 27% year-on-year surge in green job opportunities, underscoring the nation's steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Pivotal sectors such as Engineering, Construction, and Sustainable Finance are spearheading this transition, driving substantial and lasting impact. This upward trend not only mirrors the evolving demands of the labour market but also resonates strongly with the objectives of Singapore's Green Plan 2030, reaffirming sustainability as a cornerstone of the country's long-term economic vision.”

Engineering, Construction and Consulting sectors lead sustainability hiring

The Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure sector has emerged as the frontrunner in sustainability-focused hiring, accounting for 29% of all green job opportunities across monitored industries. This dominance reflects Singapore's commitment to eco-friendly urban development and sustainable infrastructure projects.

Representing 11% of green job postings, the Consulting & Strategy sector is gaining momentum, driven by growing demand for sustainability consultants and environmental strategists as organisations integrate ESG frameworks into their operations.

Education and Manufacturing & Production sectors each contribute 7% of sustainability-focused positions, highlighting increased focus on workforce reskilling and the transition toward cleaner production practices.

Energy and Research & Technology sectors each account for 6% of green job opportunities, supporting innovations in renewables, green hydrogen, and sustainable R&D initiatives across Singapore.

ESG and Renewable Energy professionals lead demand among sustainability roles

In terms of sustainability-focused roles, ESG Analysts witnessed the highest growth with a 28% year-on-year increase, underscoring the rising importance of environmental, social, and governance considerations in business operations.

Sustainability Consultants followed closely with 24% year-on-year growth, while Renewable Energy Engineers showed strong demand with 22% year-on-year growth, reflecting Singapore's push toward clean energy alternatives.

Other high-growth roles include Green Supply Chain Managers (+19%), Environmental Policy Officers (+16%), Carbon Credit Analysts (+14%), and Climate Risk Specialists (+13%), indicating broad demand across sustainability functions.

The report highlights evolving skill requirements, with employers increasingly seeking cross-functional expertise that blends engineering, finance, policy, and digital proficiency to meet regulatory and ESG expectations.

Looking ahead, the green job sector in Singapore is projected to grow by 11% in 2025, with renewable energy, electric mobility, and green infrastructure identified as key growth drivers.

