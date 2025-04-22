Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Future Of Sustainability - Innovations In Georgia Forestry


2025-04-22 11:00:44
(MENAFN- 3BL) Event: Future of Sustainability
Panel: Innovations in Georgia Forestry
Date: Thursday, May 1
Panel Time: 9:50 AM – 10:25 AM
Day-of Contacts:
Savannah Taylor (678) 218 2993
Tiffany Holmes (229) 560-0212
Room: Main Auditorium

Panel Participants:

  • Katie Childers, Director of State and Local Government Affairs, Delta Air Lines
  • Matt Hestad, Senior Vice President, Georgia Forestry Association
  • John Mulcahy, Senior Vice President, Georgia Pacific, LLC

Moderator: Burt Fealing , Executive Vice President, Southwire Company, LLC

Panel Goal: Discuss the emerging opportunities in Georgia's forestry industry and showcase how companies are encompassing components of the industry into their projects and strategies.

