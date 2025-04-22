403
US State Dept. To Go Through Major Reorganization Plan - Rubio
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 22 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rolled out on Tuesday the first stage of a major plan to reorganize the US State Department with changes that will eliminate 132 domestic offices, cut around 700 positions in Washington, DC and close offices focused on war crimes and global conflict.
A statement by Rubio said, "we are facing tremendous challenges across the globe, to deliver on President Trump's America First foreign policy, we must make the State Department Great Again."
"In its current form, the Department is bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition," Rubio added.
"Over the past 15 years, the Department's footprint has had unprecedented growth and costs have soared.
But far from seeing a return on investment, taxpayers have seen less effective and efficient diplomacy," Rubio said.
"The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America's core national interests.
That is why today I am announcing a comprehensive reorganization plan that will bring the Department into the 21st Century," Rubio said.
"This approach will empower the Department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies.
Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America's core national interests will cease to exist.
Under President Trump's leadership, we have a commander in chief committed to putting America and Americans first.
As his Secretary of State, I am confident a reformed State Department will meet the moment and help make our country great once again," Rubio added. (end)
