Simply Better Brands Corp.

2025-04-22 07:04:28
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 05:43 PM EST - Simply Better Brands Corp. : Reported selected information from its audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included: Net revenue of $45.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 , representing an increase of 69% compared to $26.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 . This growth was driven primarily by TRUBAR TM sales, which contributed 96% of the Company's overall revenue in 2024. Simply Better Brands Corp. shares V are trading off 4 cents at $0.87.

