Galatea Bio Joins Ihope Genetic Health Program, Expanding Access To Genomic Testing For Underserved Families

Galatea Bio joins iHope to expand free genomic testing for underserved families, advancing global health equity through precision medicine.

- Dr. Carlos D. Bustamante, CEO and President of Galatea BioDAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of Galatea Bio, a pioneering biotechnology company committed to advancing precision health for diverse populations, to the iHope Genetic Health (iGH) program. This collaboration will expand access to no-cost genomic testing to underserved families worldwide, furthering the iHope mission to deliver equitable healthcare solutions.Galatea Bio is building comprehensive, predictive datasets to support the next generation of genomic discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Through its Galatea Global Biobank (GGB), the company plans to enroll millions of participants across Africa, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, Southern and Eastern Europe, and other regions that have historically been underrepresented in large-scale genomic studies. By integrating genomic and phenotypic data with AI-driven analytics, Galatea is advancing human genetics, improving drug discovery for pharmaceutical partners, and enabling precision health at scale through its portfolio of predictive and diagnostic testing.iHope Genetic Health, a program of Genetic Alliance, provides clinical genomic sequencing to undiagnosed individuals with suspected rare genetic diseases in low- and middle-income communities around the world. iGH has established an international network of leading genomic institutions, including three other genomic testing laboratories and 15 clinics. The program has provided diagnostic services to hundreds of children who would otherwise lack access to molecular testing, which will be further enhanced by the addition of Galatea Bio."We are thrilled to welcome Galatea Bio to the iHope Genetic Health network," said Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance. "Their dedication to inclusivity and cutting-edge genomic research aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive genetic testing to undiagnosed individuals from underserved communities. Together, we can make significant strides in addressing healthcare disparities globally."Dr. Carlos D. Bustamante, CEO and President of Galatea Bio, added, "We are excited to join the iHope Genetic Health network and provide access to diagnostic testing to historically underrepresented communities. We look forward to collaborating with Genetic Alliance and the broader iHope community to ensure precision health solutions reach those who need them most."This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to health equity and the transformative potential of genomic medicine. By integrating Galatea Bio's expertise and resources into the iHope network, the partnership is poised to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve outcomes for families affected by genetic conditions.About Galatea BioGalatea Bio is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision health at scale for all. Founded by pioneers in population genetics and bioinformatics, Galatea Bio leverages cutting-edge ancestry algorithms and AI-driven data analytics to bring precision health to underserved populations, with a strong commitment to ethical research. The company is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics. Founded in 1986, the organization promotes access to genetic services, fosters innovation, and advocates for policies supporting individuals and families impacted by genetic conditions. Through programs like iHope Genetic Health, Genetic Alliance advances health equity and improves outcomes for all communities, particularly those that are under-resourced.

