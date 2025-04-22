GOGL - Merger Between CMB.Tech And Golden Ocean
|Webcast Information
|
|Event Type:
|Hybrid conference call
|Event Date:
|24 April 2025
|Event Time:
|14:00 CET
|Event Title:
|“Capital Markets Day”
|Event Site/URL:
|@d0b2b045-83aa-4027-8cf2-ea360b91d5e4
If you would like to attend the event in person, please register by filling in the forms.
Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to the respective number of their location (to be found here ). The phone conference ID is the following: 101 606 640#
Capital Markets Day Oslo (Hotell Amerikalinjen, meeting room Haven, Jernbanetorget 2, 0154 Oslo - Norway)
About Golden Ocean
Golden Ocean is a Bermuda incorporated shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. As of February 2025, the Golden Ocean fleet consists of 91 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13.7 million deadweight tonnes. Golden Ocean's ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with a secondary listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol“GOGL”.
Aboutis a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels and workboats. also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.
is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol“CMBT”.
Advisors
DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to Golden Ocean.
This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. and Golden Ocean desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and they are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe”,“anticipate”,“intends”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“project”,“plan”,“potential”,“may”,“should”,“expect”,“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, and Golden Ocean's management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in company records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond or Golden Ocean's control, there can be no assurance that or Golden Ocean will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on and Golden Ocean's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Neither nor Golden Ocean assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as of any future date.
Disclaimer
Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. The potential transactions described in this announcement and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the potential transactions in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement, any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.
This announcement is not a recommendation in favor of the proposed merger described herein. In connection with the proposed merger, intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form F–4 that will include a prospectus of and a proxy statement of Golden Ocean. and Golden Ocean also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed merger. YOU ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. You may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement/prospectus (when it becomes available) and other relevant documents that and Golden Ocean file with the SEC at the SEC's website at
