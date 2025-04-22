Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date
Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at .
A taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13751098. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.
About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 530 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Christine Chen
(510) 877-3192
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
(510) 379-2176
...
