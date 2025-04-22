Lia Vybz's 'Fire Sign' Crosses 100K+ Views & 30K+ Streams, Cementing Her Arrival As A Breakout House Fusion Artist

Lia Vybz Fire Sign Official Electronic Press Kit

Lia Vybz Fire Sign Live Performance

Fahoy Music's iconic logo, representing creativity, innovation, and a passion for redefining the music industry.

Lia Vybz's debut single "Fire Sign" – Out Now!

Following a sold-out debut and viral buzz, Fahoy Music artist Lia Vybz rises fast with a powerful sound she calls House Fusion.

- Lia Vybz

SAN FRANCISCO/OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fahoy Music artist Lia Vybz is making major waves with her debut single“Fire Sign”, which has quickly gained momentum since its release - earning 85K+ YouTube views, 10K+ Spotify streams, and over 1.5 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

A bold fusion of Afrobeat, House, and Alternative R&B, Lia's genre - which she defines as House Fusion - was unveiled live during a sold-out performance at Parliament Oakland. Since then, the track has earned global playlist support, radio spins, and influencer attention across major platforms.

“'Fire Sign' was never just about dropping a song - it was about setting the tone for how we move,” says Lia Vybz.“And the way people are responding tells me we're just getting started.”

Key Performance Milestones:

Spotify: 10K+ streams | 3K listeners | 400+ playlist adds | 59K+ saves | 312K playlist reach

YouTube: 85K+ views | 3K+ subscribers

Socials: 600K+ TikTok views | 1M viral IG reel | 1.6M+ combined views

Apple Music: 8K+ plays | 1.7K+ Shazams | 79+ global radio spins

Chartmetric: Top 500K artist globally, up 17.4%

With Fire Sign positioned at the forefront of Fahoy's 2025 rollout, Lia Vybz continues to draw both industry and audience attention as a fearless new voice in cross-genre sound.

Watch + Stream:

🎥 Official Live Lyric Video (YouTube)

🎧

Media Kit & Artist Bio:

📎

Humphrey Afobhokhan

Fahoy Music

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

LIA VYBZ – FIRE SIGN 🔥 (LIVE @ Parliament Oakland) [Full Lyric Video]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.