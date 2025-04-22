LAZ Parking Acquires Majority Interest In Fleet Management & Staffing Services Provider, Fleetlogix

The partnership merges the capabilities of both companies while providing California-based FleetLogix with the resources needed to grow and better serve its clients and customers.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking , the largest, fastest-growing privately-owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority interest in FleetLogix , a provider of fleet management and staffing services serving the transportation, logistics, and fleet services industries. Based in San Diego, California, FleetLogix is recognized as a best-in-class managed labor and technology solutions provider in the transportation and mobility industry. The partnership with LAZ will allow the company to accelerate its growth and better support its customer base throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with FleetLogix and to be merging the world-class capabilities of our two companies," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking.

The partnership is a great fit for LAZ because FleetLogix provides services complementary to LAZ's core business of providing customers with best-in-class talent and technology. The two companies will be able to share operational best practices and technology for an enhanced customer experience. FleetLogix customers will benefit from access to LAZ resources and HR capabilities, which will enhance the speed with which FleetLogix and FleetAnalytix , its web-based data analysis platform, can deploy personnel.

"This deal provides FleetLogix with the resources it needs to grow," said Jeff Karp, President and Founder of LAZ Parking. "Bringing FleetLogix into the LAZ family makes perfect sense culturally and makes the most of each company's strengths."

FleetLogix primarily serves rental car agencies, providing managed labor services that include transportation and cleaning of rental cars at over 37 airports nationwide. Other services provided by the company include onsite management, HR, payroll, and recruiting functions; shuttle bus driving; maintenance support; valet/check-in services and porters; lost and found management, and more. The company operates in 50 locations at 37 airports in over 20 states, with 2,400 employees. Its FleetAnalytix technology is in use at over 75 airports in the U.S. and Canada, tracking over 1.4 million vehicle movements per month.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity this partnership represents for FleetLogix." said Adam Kimball, CEO of FleetLogix. "We can't think of a better partner with which to chart our future than LAZ."

"A tremendous strategic step for our investment and the entire LAZ team," said Jason Zibarras, founder and managing partner at Argo Infrastructure Partners, which, through its managed funds, is an investor in LAZ Parking.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.7 million parking spaces in over 4,000 locations in 42 states and 530 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at .

About Argo Infrastructure Partners

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, founded by Jason Zibarras, is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo invests in high-quality infrastructure businesses and assets that provide essential services to their communities over their long operational lives, including investments in utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other long-duration infrastructure assets. Argo's investment philosophy couples sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. As of January 2025, Argo manages over $6 billion in assets on behalf of its investor partners. For more information, visit .

