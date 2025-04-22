BRF To Have New Plant In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's BRF announced on Monday (21) that it will open its third unit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026. The development will see USD 160 million in investment from BRF Arabia, a BRF joint venture with the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC). BRF will retain a 70% stake in the business, and the remaining 30% will be held by HPDC, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

BRF said the plant's annual capacity will be 40,000 tons, and as much as 80,000 tons if the demand is in place. The facility will process poultry and beef using raw material sourced from Brazil. The Jeddah plant will initially serve the Saudi market but may also export to countries in the region. This will be the company's seventh unit in the Middle East.

A press release quoted BRF and Marfrig controlling shareholder and board chairman Marcos Molina as saying the investment“strengthens” BRF's operations in a“highly strategic” market for the company. HPDC CEO Fahad Alnuhait said the new plant is a“major step forward” in the company's strategy to build“integrated halal manufacturing ecosystems.” Halal products are those made in compliance with the rules of Islam.

“The plant will not only meet growing domestic demand for further processed products but also reduce the Kingdom's reliance on imported goods by offering high-quality, locally manufactured alternatives,” said Alnuhait. The plant is expected to generate 500 direct jobs. Roughly USD 63 million in investments will be disbursed this year, with the balance coming next year. BRF already owns plants and distribution centers in other Arab countries across the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

