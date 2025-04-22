Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 13. Interim Reporting

In the time period from April 14, 2025 until and including April 17, 2025, a number of 12,545 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 14. April 2025 3,283 64.2630 15. April 2025 3,120 67.6478 16. April 2025 3,085 68.4001 17. April 2025 3,057 69.0194

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE().

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including April 17, 2025, amounts to 261,253 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

