Top Seedz Eyes Canadian Market Expansion With Upcoming SIAL Toronto Debut

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Seedz, the award-winning maker of organic seed crackers and snacks, is thrilled to announce it is exploring opportunities to sell in Canada, beginning with participation at SIAL Canada , the country's premier food and beverage trade show, taking place April 29–May 1 in Toronto.

Located just across the border in Buffalo, NY, Top Seedz has long seen Canada as a natural next step. "Toronto is practically in our backyard-it's always felt just out of reach," said founder and CEO Rebecca Brady. "We're beyond excited to finally have a real opportunity to connect with Canadian retailers and distributors face-to-face."

This opportunity has been made possible in part by Top Seedz' recent move into a new 35,000-square-foot SQF certified facility , which has significantly expanded the company's production capabilities and opened the door for broader market reach-including international expansion.

Top Seedz creates clean, nutritious snacks packed with seeds like flax, chia, and sunflower, offering gluten-free, vegan-friendly options without compromising on flavor or crunch. The brand has gained strong momentum in the U.S. and sees growing demand for healthier snack alternatives in Canada.

The team will be exhibiting at Booth 1919 at SIAL Canada, connecting with buyers, distributors, and partners interested in bringing Top Seedz to Canadian shelves.

About Top Seedz:

Founded in 2017, Top Seedz is a woman-owned snack company crafting organic seed crackers, roasted seeds, and mixes made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Based in Buffalo, NY, Top Seedz is dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles and empowering a diverse workforce, with 70% of its team made up of women and refugees from around the world.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting at SIAL Canada, please contact:

Rebecca Brady

716.380.2612 [email protected]

SOURCE Top Seedz LLC

