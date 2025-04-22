QF's Earthna Summit Returns To Doha For Second Edition, Championing Sustainability, Innovation, And Traditional Knowledge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Earthna Summit 2025 officially commenced today in Doha under the theme 'Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge', bringing together local and global leaders, experts, policymakers, and youth from more than 100 countries.

Organized by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), and in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Summit coinciding with International Earth Day in Msheireb, Doha.

Addressing the event, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie said that Earthna Summit provides an important strategic platform for enhancing dialogue and coordinating efforts to address the challenges of climate change, especially in countries with hot and arid climates, most notably the GCC states.

He noted the importance of dialogue and the exchange of visions based on traditional knowledge and diverse cultures in developing sustainable solutions that combine the past and the future and enhance international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges.

The opening session included the inaugural Earthna Prize ceremony, where four exceptional projects were honored for their outstanding environmental stewardship rooted in traditional knowledge.

The Earthna Summit opening ceremony also featured an inspiring keynote by Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who shared his vision for leveraging social innovation to drive sustainable development.

During the day's program, Justin Mundy, Chair of Earthna, emphasized the importance of uniting global voices to address shared sustainability challenges, particularly the urgent need to reimagine climate finance.

“This year's Earthna Summit comes at a critical time-midway between COP29 and COP30,” he said.“It's more than a gathering; it's a catalyst for action. By bringing together knowledge holders, innovators, and decision-makers, we create a space where ideas converge and evolve into tangible solutions.”

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, echoed this sentiment, saying,“Summit attendees are united by common challenges, shared aspirations, and a commitment to measurable impact. By providing a platform that encourages dialogue, we hope to build a legacy of sustainability for future generations to carry forward.”

The Summit also hosted the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism Conference, convening global experts to explore urban development rooted in traditional architecture.

Earthna Village: Celebrating Sustainability Rooted in Local Tradition

As the first day of the Earthna Summit came to a close, the heart of the gathering came to life with the opening of the Earthna Village. At its center, the Agora Sessions featured a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Dr. Damilola Olawuyi, UNESCO Chairholder and Professor of Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of QF; Hamza Yassin, wildlife cameraman and presenter; and Charlene Ruto, a passionate climate change activist with the SMACHS Foundation. These sessions fostered open dialogue on sustainable futures rooted in cultural context and lived experience.

Attendees also engaged in hands-on workshops and exhibits, exploring traditional water conservation, natural cooling techniques, and time-honored weaving and farming practices. The Earthna Village offered a space to discover how traditional knowledge can inform and inspire future solutions.

As Earthna Summit 2025 continues for a second day of dialogue, sessions, and keynotes, participants will explore deeper intersections of culture, climate, and innovation-building collective momentum toward a more sustainable future, rooted in both tradition and innovation.

Research and Reports Unveiled at the Earthna Summit 2025

The first day of the Earthna Summit featured the release of several key research and policy publications focused on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

- Semiotics of Nature, jointly developed by Earthna and HBKU's College of Islamic Studies, explores the connections between nature, semiotics, and spirituality, promoting an environmental ethic rooted in both faith and science.

- Towards the Development of a Sustainability Framework for Qatar, produced by Earthna, Wealth Fair Economics, and the University of Sussex Business School, introduces Inclusive Wealth as a foundation for balanced development.

-Carbon Emissions Reduction Strategies for Qatar - A policy dossier co-authored by Earthna and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs examines carbon reduction strategies aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

-Earthna's brief 'Qatar's Ecology: An Assessment with Recommendations' assesses Qatar's ecological landscape and offers actionable recommendations for sustainability.

-The Earthna report 'Traditional Knowledge in Water Resource Management' highlights traditional water management practices from Oman, Spain, Peru, and Ethiopia, underscoring their role in climate resilience and community-led conservation.