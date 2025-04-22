Swiss International School Dubai Celebrates Earth Day 2025 By Showcasing Award-Winning Sustainability Initiatives

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) From solar power and recycled sneakers to mindful gardening and plastic-free hydration, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) continues to lead the way in environmental responsibility. On Earth Day 2025, the Al Jadaf-based bilingual IB day and boarding school is proud to reflect on its wide-ranging sustainability efforts - making it one of the greenest schools in the UAE.

Earth Day-SISD

For example, in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, SISD has installed 1,366 solar panels across its car park, generating around 1,300 MWh of clean energy per year - enough to supply a quarter of the school's total energy needs. The project offsets 920 metric tonnes of CO annually, with plans to generate over 30,000 MWh of clean energy over its 25-year lifespan. "Seeing the solar panels reminds our students every day that sustainability is not a buzzword - it's a responsibility," said Principal Ruth Burke.

One of the school's most distinctive projects is Le Jardin Suisse, an interactive outdoor classroom designed in collaboration with Al Barari. Integrated into the IB curriculum and adapted to Dubai's climate, the garden includes a Zen walkway, composting area, herb and vegetable planting beds, wooden workstations, and a low-water underground irrigation system. From Early Years to Primary, students care for the space through Green Teams and gardening clubs, building a strong connection to the natural world and learning principles of biodiversity, conservation, and food security through hands-on activities.

Water-saving efforts extend across the campus, where water stations have helped eliminate more than 30,000 single-use plastic bottles each month. The school's commitment to eliminating plastic extends to its uniform too: SISD became the first school in the world to introduce Thaely recycled, vegan sneakers as part of its official schoolwear. Each pair is made using 10 plastic bags, 12 plastic bottles and industrial rubber waste, with packaging that is equally sustainable - tote bags made from four plastic bottles and even the shoeboxes are embedded with basil seeds and dyed with coffee grounds.

The school's passion for sustainability also inspires creativity. In 2023 and 2025, SISD students reached the global finals of the Junk Kouture fashion competition with dresses made entirely from recycled sweet wrappers, repurposed materials and recycled food packaging. The initiative, supported through the school's art department, empowered students to turn everyday waste into a striking couture piece with a powerful environmental message.

These collective efforts earned SISD international acclaim, including winning the 2022 Talk Education Innovation in Education Award for Environmental Achievement - beating a field of leading UK schools. The school also offers eco-learning experiences like composting, mud gardens, and bug hotels, embedding sustainability across all age groups from three to eighteen.

"We are deeply committed to instilling a sense of environmental stewardship in our students from as young as three," added Principal Burke . "Earth Day is the perfect time to celebrate not just what we've achieved, but the habits and values we nurture every day."

As part of the Nord Anglia Education group, SISD continues to pioneer new ways to blend sustainability with learning-preparing the next generation to take meaningful, lasting action for the planet.

