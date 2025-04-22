Exiger Is A Leader In The First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Supplier Risk Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We feel Exiger's recognition as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management Solutions marks a big milestone and an incredible achievement that we owe to our customers," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "In the past four years, we've pushed the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence and we've built the world's most advanced supply chain data ecosystem-because our customers demanded it. We believe this recognition is a testament to their partnership and to the market-defining insights provided by organizations like Gartner. We're grateful for Gartner experts' deep due diligence, consistent leadership and commitment to elevating the supplier risk management space. As global regulations tighten and trade dynamics shift, the urgency to reimagine how we manage supplier risk has never been greater. This acknowledgment fuels our desire to catapult further into the future, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology for this market."

Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and able to dissect supply chains to the part and material level, helping organizations anticipate disruptions and enhance supply chain resilience, providing them a strategic edge in the global market. 1Exiger is a comprehensive supplier risk management solution that integrates real-time risk intelligence, AI-driven supply chain visibility, and end-to-end supplier lifecycle management. We believe Exiger's recognition as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant is evidence of 1Exiger's leading technology capabilities across the entire spectrum of supplier risk management demands.

"Exiger has maintained a deep commitment to developing market-leading AI capabilities, from ambitious acquisitions of emerging technologies to multi-million dollar investments in talent, Gen AI, data science, and intuitive UX design," said Exiger Chief Product Officer Brendan Galla. "We're thrilled to see years of investment in cutting-edge innovation for our customers reflected in the inaugural report of our market by Gartner."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Gartner Critical Capabilities provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management and recently achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 and 2024 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 50+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

