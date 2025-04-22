The Mekorma Payment Hub V1.0 Is Here - Revolutionizing Accounts Payable (AP) & Payment Automation For Microsoft D365 Business Central

Bringing more ease, control, and care to the AP process, the Mekorma Payment Hub creates a simpler and more efficient process for every step of the payment lifecycle.

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to make life easier for Accounts Payable teams, Mekorma is pleased to announce the release of version 1.0 of the Payment Hub , an end-to-end AP solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central .

While enhancing and expanding on the default settings in Business Central, Mekorma Payment Hub includes a variety of fully embedded solutions that transform the Accounts Payables process, including:



Automatic Vendor Validation – This solution checks vendor data for Tax Identification Number discrepancies pre-1099. It also flags any concerns for Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliance and checks addresses for validity with the Google global database.



Enhanced Check Printing – This solution optimizes the setup of checks in Business Central, cutting implementation time by 75% and adding valuable functionality such as overflow remittances, safe electronic signatures and payment copies stored right in Business Central for inquiry and audit purposes.



Remote Payment Services – Helping to reduce dependence on checks and bring businesses into the future, this solution allows organizations to offer more payment options to vendors, including ACH, EFT and virtual credit card. A simple click of a button sends the payments off to be processed by a third-party processor, creating significant efficiencies for the Accounts Payable team. This solution also provides an opportunity for organizations to earn cash back through rebates.

The Action Board – At the heart of the Payment Hub is the Action Board, which helps busy AP professionals quickly move through all stages of the payment process using a centralized dashboard for approvals, batch creation, and payment processing. This solution streamlines payment generation to speed up the AP lifecycle, increase accuracy, and reduce repetitive tasks. Available for single-company and multi-company scenarios.

For the full list of solutions visit

"With the Payment Hub, we've created a remarkable AP Payments solution on Business Central. This solution is an easy-to-use way for companies to reduce their time-to-pay, decrease errors, and free up valuable time for their AP team," said Ora Goldman, Mekorma CEO and founder. "At Mekorma, we are committed to creating what we like to refer to as 'AP wellness,' and that starts with empowering AP teams with tools that allow them to work more effectively and efficiently. "

Known for its "relentless" customer service, Mekorma is committed to supporting clients and partners every step of the way, from implementation through training and even creating custom software solutions.

Businesses wishing to download a free trial of the Payment Hub can do so on AppSource or set up a call with a Mekorma Expert here.

About Mekorma:

More than AP automation, Mekorma is an integral part of your business ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in Accounts Payable, Mekorma brings a deep understanding of AP processes and best practices. The team listens to and supports each organization's unique goals, ensuring every step of their financial operations is optimized for long-term wellness and success. Mekorma is a respected leader in the Dynamics ERP space and continues to provide innovative solutions for thousands of customers and partners.

SOURCE Mekorma

