Deerfield Management Welcomes Mark Michalski, M.D., As Chief Information Officer

Michalski will lead Deerfield's efforts to advance healthcare via excellence in software and artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Management is pleased to welcome Mark Michalski, M.D., as Chief Information Officer.

Dr. Michalski brings over two decades of experience in healthcare, technology, and executive leadership to Deerfield. A pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence for healthcare and a board-certified radiologist, he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ascertain, a New York City-based technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for healthcare enterprises.

Ascertain's AI platform supports critical workflows in revenue cycle management, pharmacy, case management, and care transitions, enabling healthcare organizations to improve efficiency and outcomes. Deerfield led Ascertain's Series A investment round and will house the company at the firm's New York City headquarters, Cure.

Previously, Dr. Michalski led strategic business development for Amazon's healthcare and life sciences business units. He also served as Founding Executive Director of Mass General Brigham AI (formerly the Center for Clinical Data Science), where he spearheaded groundbreaking AI applications in clinical medicine. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Butterfly Network and Hyperfine Research, both innovative diagnostic imaging and AI companies that successfully exited.

"We're at a turning point in healthcare where data, technology, and investment intersect to create profound opportunities for transformation," commented Dr. Michalski. "At Deerfield, we have the chance to not just anticipate the future but to craft it-accelerating innovation and ultimately delivering better care for patients. I'm thrilled to be part of this mission and to help lead the charge in making these possibilities a reality."

"Software is changing our ability to understand data, drive organizational efficiency, and, within healthcare, improve patient care," said James Flynn, Deerfield's Managing Partner. "Under Mark's leadership, Deerfield will continue to expand its ability to launch new software-enabled products and services and support best-in-class capabilities for portfolio companies."

About Deerfield Management

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information, and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas, and technology in bold, collaborative, and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit .

Contact

Jessica Sagers, PhD, Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Deerfield Management Company, L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED