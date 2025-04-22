Planet Technologies And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Optimization Of Microsoft Solutions To Government Agencies
| Evolve 365 – Planet's learning and adoption platform that offers personalized Microsoft learning, including virtual classroom training, webinars, expert-led tutorials all delivered by dedicated learning consultants-enabling users to effectively adopt and maximize Microsoft technologies in their daily operations.
| CMMC Readiness and Compliance Services – Proven solutions for achieving and sustaining CMMC compliance, including GCC and GCC High licensing guidance (new and renewal), secure environment configuration, required documentation support (SSP, POA&M, SPRS), and managed services tailored for NIST 800-171/CMMC Level 1 and 2 environments.
| Microsoft Managed Services – A flexible suite of services-including M365, Azure, Sentinel, Compliance, OCM and Helpdesk Advantage-all designed to help organizations manage, secure, and support their Microsoft environments while reducing operational burden and staying focused on mission delivery.
|You Already Own It TM – A strategic Microsoft optimization program that helps agencies eliminate redundant IT spend, strengthen security postures and enhance cloud capabilities by leveraging the full potential of their existing Microsoft enterprise agreement.
“Planet Technologies' Microsoft solutions are a valuable addition to our portfolio, helping agencies fully optimize their technology investments," said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. "Together, we support CMMC compliance, assist State and Local Government cloud migration and expand Planet Technologies' reach through our network. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Planet Technologies and our resellers to deliver secure, cost-effective Microsoft platforms for Government agencies."
Planet Technologies solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3100 or ... ; or learn more about Planet Technologies Solutions here .
About Planet Technologies
Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the public sector. Proudly supporting U.S. government agencies, educational institutions, and the Defense Industrial Base for 27 years, Planet delivers subject matter expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence, IT modernization, cloud computing, application development, cybersecurity and compliance, and training and adoption. With 12 Advanced Specializations and 27 Partner of the Year awards, we are experts across the Microsoft stack. Visit to solve your next business challenge using the Microsoft technology you already own.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
