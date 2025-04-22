Planet Technologies And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Optimization Of Microsoft Solutions To Government Agencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Enhances CMMC Consulting, Cloud Migration Services and Advanced Microsoft Capabilities to the Public Sector GAITHERSBURG, Md. and RESTON, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Technologies , the leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the Public Sector, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expanded partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector distributor for Planet Technologies, making the company's industry leading Microsoft-focused services and solutions available through Carahsoft's extensive network of reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts. "Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant step in expanding our ability to help Government agencies modernize, secure, and optimize their Microsoft environments," said Steve Winter, Executive Vice President at Planet Technologies. "With Carahsoft's vast Public Sector ecosystem and contract portfolio, we can scale our mission to help agencies fully leverage the Microsoft tools and technologies they already own for impactful service delivery while maintaining security, compliance, and operational efficiency." For more than 27 years, Planet Technologies has been a trusted Public Sector partner, delivering artificial intelligence, IT modernization, cloud computing, application development, cybersecurity and compliance, and training and adoption services and solutions that streamline operations, enhance security postures and reduce costs by maximizing the value of existing Microsoft enterprise agreements. Key offerings available through the expanded partnership between Carahsoft and Planet Technologies:

Evolve 365 – Planet's learning and adoption platform that offers personalized Microsoft learning, including virtual classroom training, webinars, expert-led tutorials all delivered by dedicated learning consultants-enabling users to effectively adopt and maximize Microsoft technologies in their daily operations.

CMMC Readiness and Compliance Services – Proven solutions for achieving and sustaining CMMC compliance, including GCC and GCC High licensing guidance (new and renewal), secure environment configuration, required documentation support (SSP, POA&M, SPRS), and managed services tailored for NIST 800-171/CMMC Level 1 and 2 environments.

Microsoft Managed Services – A flexible suite of services-including M365, Azure, Sentinel, Compliance, OCM and Helpdesk Advantage-all designed to help organizations manage, secure, and support their Microsoft environments while reducing operational burden and staying focused on mission delivery.

You Already Own It TM – A strategic Microsoft optimization program that helps agencies eliminate redundant IT spend, strengthen security postures and enhance cloud capabilities by leveraging the full potential of their existing Microsoft enterprise agreement.

“Planet Technologies' Microsoft solutions are a valuable addition to our portfolio, helping agencies fully optimize their technology investments," said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. "Together, we support CMMC compliance, assist State and Local Government cloud migration and expand Planet Technologies' reach through our network. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Planet Technologies and our resellers to deliver secure, cost-effective Microsoft platforms for Government agencies."

Planet Technologies solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3100 or ... ; or learn more about Planet Technologies Solutions here .

About Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the public sector. Proudly supporting U.S. government agencies, educational institutions, and the Defense Industrial Base for 27 years, Planet delivers subject matter expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence, IT modernization, cloud computing, application development, cybersecurity and compliance, and training and adoption. With 12 Advanced Specializations and 27 Partner of the Year awards, we are experts across the Microsoft stack. Visit to solve your next business challenge using the Microsoft technology you already own.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

