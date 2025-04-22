Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From April 14Th To April 18Th 2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|14/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|13 698
|115,0554
|XPAR
|VINCI
|14/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 490
|115,0505
|CEUX
|VINCI
|14/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 741
|114,6631
|TQEX
|VINCI
|15/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 564
|117,0627
|XPAR
|VINCI
|15/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|14 442
|117,0194
|CEUX
|VINCI
|15/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 733
|116,9035
|TQEX
|VINCI
|16/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|41 471
|119,2349
|XPAR
|VINCI
|16/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|13 261
|119,1958
|CEUX
|VINCI
|16/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|5 268
|119,3306
|TQEX
|VINCI
|17/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|40 635
|119,1165
|XPAR
|VINCI
|17/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|32 817
|118,9102
|CEUX
|VINCI
|17/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 146
|119,0534
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|216 266
|118,2005
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
-
VINCI - Market declaration share purchase 14 04 25 -18 04 25
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment