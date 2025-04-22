Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From April 14Th To April 18Th 2025

from April 14th to April 18th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09th 2024 and then April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 14th to April 18th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market