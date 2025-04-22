Guidehealth Partners With Koda Health To Bring Advance Care Planning To Health Systems And Value-Based Care Networks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Health systems and CINs working with Guidehealth can integrate Koda Health to amplify patient decision-making, improve outcomes and lower total cost of care.

DALLAS AND HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guidehealth , a nationally recognized AI-powered healthcare services platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Koda Health , the leading platform for proactive Advance Care Planning (ACP), that provides access to a scalable, tech-enabled solution that improves care alignment and reduces the total cost of care for patients navigating serious illness.

Health systems and clinically integrated networks (CINs) working with Guidehealth can seamlessly deploy Koda Health's ACP experience that empowers patients to document and share their care preferences, goals and advance directives. This ensures all care is value-based, personalized and clinically appropriate throughout their healthcare journey.

“Advance care planning is essential to delivering care that is not just high quality, but also compassionate and aligned with what matters most to each patient,” said Sanjay Doddamani, MD, Founder and CEO of Guidehealth.“Koda Health brings a scalable, digital-first approach to a historically complex and emotional process. By embedding Koda into our value-based care ecosystem, we're equipping providers to have meaningful conversations with patients, reduce unnecessary interventions and ultimately improve the experience for families and clinicians alike.”

Guidehealth supports more than 500,000 lives and partners with leading health systems and CINs across the country to advance value-based care performance. The company provides a technology-enabled services platform that integrates directly into primary care workflows, enabling providers to identify high-risk patients, coordinate care and reduce administrative burden.

Guidehealth's HealthguidesTM-a team of virtually embedded care navigators-serve as extensions of the care team, helping patients and families navigate complex decisions, including advance care planning, end-of-life preferences and care transitions. By integrating Koda Health, Healthguides can activate digital ACP workflows that lead to documented preferences and goals of care, which are shareable and actionable across the continuum.

“Koda Health's mission is to ensure that every patient's voice is heard, especially during the most vulnerable times in their lives,” said Desh Mohan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Koda Health.“This partnership with Guidehealth accelerates our ability to reach patients at scale, especially those in value-based arrangements where care alignment and quality of life are top priorities.”

Koda Health's platform supports the entire ACP journey – from patient education and guided decision-making to electronic documentation and real-time data-sharing with care teams. The platform is available in multiple languages and is designed to be inclusive and accessible across diverse populations. Koda Health's KodaCares program utilizes proprietary algorithms to further risk stratify populations, and provide one-to-one, longitudinal palliative patient-advocate support for patients in the highest risk tiers. In recent deployments, Koda Health demonstrated significant reductions in unnecessary acute care utilization, high rates of patient satisfaction and significant cost-savings.

“Too often, we deliver care based on assumptions rather than asking patients directly what they want-and documenting it,” said McKay Crowley, Chief Health Officer of Guidehealth.“With Koda, we can systematically identify patients who may benefit from advance care planning and give them the tools to have those conversations. It's a natural fit for our mission of combining AI with empathy in healthcare, a strategy that will yield significant value for our partners.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Guidehealth in this first phase of our collaboration, laying the foundation for a growing partnership as they expand to support more health systems with their innovative approach to value-based care.” said Tatiana Fofanova, CEO and co-founder of Koda Health.“This collaboration between Guidehealth and Koda Health represents another step forward in building the infrastructure needed to support population-scale care that is predictive, personalized, and grounded in-patient values.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is a technology-driven healthcare services company that partners with health systems and clinical networks to scale and improve the performance of value-based care. The physician-led organization combines AI-driven insights, virtual HealthguidesTM, and a high-touch clinical model to improve health outcomes and reduce total costs of care. For more information, visit .

About Koda Health

Koda Health is a tech-enabled care coordination service to improve serious illness care planning. Their solutions allow healthcare organizations to empower patient decision-making in the Advance Care Planning and Chronic Kidney Disease spaces with their blend of proprietary algorithms, digital tools, and expert 1:1 navigation – ultimately improving goal-concordant care and reducing total cost of care. To learn more about Koda, visit .

