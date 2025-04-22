Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback


2025-04-22 11:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KPN has repurchased 1,400,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 14 April to 18 April 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.02 per share for a total consideration of € 5.6m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 14,334,964 for a total consideration of € 54.6m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website .

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
22/04/2025
KPN-SBB

Attachment

  • KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback

