MLK Community Medical Group Adds Two Primary Care Doctors, One OB/GYN And Three Other Clinical Staff Thanks To $3.5 Million Grant From Health Net

Funds help address shortage of doctors and other clinical staff to deliver Angelenos vital healthcare services for the next three years

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), today announced a $3.5 million grant to MLK Community Medical Group to help sustain and expand vital healthcare services in Los Angeles by supporting the hiring of key clinicians, including those providing perinatal and behavioral health care.

"Clinicians are the backbone of our healthcare system. Their dedication keeps care accessible and communities healthier," said Mireya Fajardo, vice president, Medi-Cal regional lead at Health Net. "When we invest in them, we expand access and strengthen care delivery in places that need it most."

Specifically, the grant will fund the addition of two primary care physicians, one obstetrician-gynecologist, one bilingual psychologist and two certified nurse midwives through the end of 2027.

Rising demand for healthcare services and a shortage of clinical professionals have made it increasingly difficult for patients to receive timely appointments and care. Supporting clinicians and expanding healthcare resources are key steps in addressing these gaps and ensuring that all individuals have access to the services they need.

"This generous grant from Health Net will help bolster our clinician workforce, ensuring that more patients receive the care they need, when they need it," said Dyan Sublett, president at MLK Community Health Foundation. "By investing in our healthcare providers, Health Net is strengthening the foundation of our community's health and well-being."

This grant builds on Health Net's ongoing commitment to workforce development. The company recently committed over $9 million to grow California's physician pipeline, from early education through medical school to practice, ensuring care continues for years to come.

"Health Net's support for one of our South LA community assets is a welcomed investment and a testament to the quality health care services MLK Community Medical Group provides to countless residents" said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

