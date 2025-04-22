Xclusive Services Has Been Recognized As An Avendra International Approved Janitorial Provider

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Avendra International, a premier hospitality procurement services provider, empowers clients to streamline expenses and drive long-term value through a trusted network of vetted suppliers. Through this partnership, Avendra clients gain access to Xclusive Services' industry-leading overnight janitorial programs, including overnight kitchen cleaning, overnight public area cleaning, restaurant and bars, and floor care.

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Xclusive Services is a trusted partner to many of the nation's top hotels, resorts, and event venues, operating in 33 metro markets and more than 80 cities. The company's day and night janitorial services ensure high-traffic areas remain safe, spotless, and guest-ready. In addition, Xclusive's specialized kitchen sanitation solutions promote compliant and seamless food service operations.

"Our designation as an Avendra approved vendor underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and accountability. We are proud to support Avendra's mission to deliver dependable, high-quality cleaning solutions while putting people first. Xclusive is rooted in service and integrity, and we look forward to bringing our care and commitment to Avendra and its properties," said Karla Dougherty, Chief Customer Officer at Xclusive Services.

Xclusive has recently expanded its footprint to support Avendra International clients in new markets like Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri (Kansas City metro), Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. As an approved supplier, Xclusive offers a combination of exceptional service quality and cost-efficiency, delivering measurable value to Avendra clients across the country.

Operating in 19 states, Xclusive welcomes the opportunity to extend its janitorial services to additional markets and collaborate on customized solutions tailored to each property's unique needs. Visit XclusiveServices/Contact-Sales for more information.

SOURCE Xclusive Services