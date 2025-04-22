Guildhall Launches Saas Platform, Salesagents To Revolutionize UAE Real Estate Recruitment

Chris Barnett GM of Salesagents and Rami Naim, MD of Guildhall

- Chris Barnett, General ManagerDUBAI, DOWNTOWN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guildhall Consultancy LLC , one of the UAE's top recruitment and executive search firms, has officially launched SalesAgents , an innovative SaaS recruitment platform dedicated exclusively to solving the talent acquisition challenges faced by UAE real estate brokerages.The platform has secured a substantial strategic investment of AED 2.5 million aimed at transforming traditional recruitment methods and significantly enhancing brokerage efficiency. By leveraging advanced technology, SalesAgents provides real estate firms immediate access to a carefully curated selection of pre-screened, highly qualified real estate sales professionals, dramatically reducing hiring time and boosting brokerage productivity.Industry veteran Chris Barnett has been appointed General Manager, bringing to the role a rare blend of expertise spanning real estate, recruitment, and investment management. His exceptional multi-sector experience uniquely qualifies him to spearhead SalesAgents's ambitious growth and deliver unparalleled value to UAE real estate brokerages."Our platform fundamentally changes how brokerages recruit top talent," said Rami Naim , Managing Director of Guildhall Consultancy LLC. "We identified that UAE real estate firms struggle with lengthy and costly hiring processes. SalesAgents solves this through a simple yet powerful SaaS model that ensures brokerages can quickly scale their teams with the best sales talent available."With the UAE real estate market experiencing unprecedented competition, brokerage firms frequently battle high turnover rates and inefficient recruitment practices. SalesAgents addresses these critical pain points with its intuitive, subscription-based recruitment platform, making the hiring of quality real estate agents streamlined, predictable, and cost-effective.Key features of SalesAgents include:Subscription-Based SaaS Model: Scalable packages tailored for small, medium, and large brokerages.Fully Pre-Vetted Real Estate Agents: Saving brokerages valuable time and resources on candidate screening.Advanced Candidate Matching Engine: Aligning agent skills, specializations, and market experience with brokerage-specific requirements.Dedicated Account Management: Personalized support from expert recruitment specialists, ensuring sustained brokerage growth and improved agent retention.Barnett commented:“Brokerages need solutions that provide immediate, consistent access to skilled agents. Our innovative platform offers precisely that-empowering brokerages to thrive in today's demanding real estate landscape.”To learn more about SalesAgents or to schedule a demo, visit .About Guildhall Consultancy LLCGuildhall Consultancy LLC is a respected Dubai-based recruitment and executive search firm, known for tailored talent solutions across multiple sectors including real estate, finance, and technology. With a reputation for excellence, Guildhall has successfully supported UAE companies in scaling their teams and enhancing productivity through expert recruitment and strategic consultancy.

