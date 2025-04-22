Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking And Viva Aerobus Close The First French Optimized Lease Financing In Latin America

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis CIB") is proud to announce its successful financing of two A321 Neos aircraft for Viva, marking the first instance of French Optimized Lease financing done in Latin America.

Viva Aerobus, a leading low-cost airline based in Monterrey, Mexico, operates a fleet of 94 aircraft across nine bases - serving 184 routes primarily within Mexico and the United States.

Natixis CIB structured the transaction for Viva as a French Optimized Lease combined with a Commercial Loan. Natixis CIB acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Structuring Agent, Facility Agent, Security Trustee and Lender.

Christian Ramos, Chief Financial Officer at Viva , commented: "We are excited to partner with Natixis to close the first French Optimized Lease in the Latin America region, an important milestone for Viva and the industry. This transaction further deepens Viva's commitment toward finding innovative and cost-efficient solutions."

Ciprian Rodriguez, Fleet Executive Director at Viva , commented: "The French Optimized Lease supports our disciplined fleet growth strategy, strengthening our ultra-low cost business model by reducing the ownership costs of our fleet. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Natixis to find value driven solutions to finance our fleet."

Yevgeniya Levitin, Head of Aviation Americas at Natixis CIB , commented: "We are delighted to support Viva Aerobus with this innovative and cost-efficient financing solution. This transaction represents a significant milestone for both Natixis CIB's aviation franchise in the Americas and Viva Aerobus, as it is the first French Optimized Lease completed for an airline in the Latin American region. We look forward to continuing to support our clients with this type of competitive financing solutions."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contacts:

Tara Flanagan, Prosek Partners

Tel: +1 646 818 9022

[email protected]

SOURCE Natixis

