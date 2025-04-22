403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ideas Announces Spotlight, Delivering A New Edge In Demand Generation For Hotel Marketing
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 22 April 2025 - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software, today announced the launch of IDeaS Spotlight, a first of its kind demand intelligence solution that empowers marketers to generate the right demand at the right time. Spotlight helps both single properties and portfolios to identify and act on high-value opportunities for deploying impactful, demand-generating marketing tactics informed by advanced analytics and AI. The solution brings IDeaS' robust demand forecast and price sensitivity capabilities together to help hoteliers allocate marketing spend for the greatest impact on incremental revenue.
In a time of uncertainty, rising marketing expenses, and increasing operational costs, hotel marketers are challenged to act quickly to translate every dollar spent into measurable revenue growth. Spotlight brings IDeaS' unmatched forecasting capabilities into the mix, empowering marketers to optimize spend and unify commercial strategies, providing a vital competitive advantage. Additional key benefits of IDeaS Spotlight include:
In a time of uncertainty, rising marketing expenses, and increasing operational costs, hotel marketers are challenged to act quickly to translate every dollar spent into measurable revenue growth. Spotlight brings IDeaS' unmatched forecasting capabilities into the mix, empowering marketers to optimize spend and unify commercial strategies, providing a vital competitive advantage. Additional key benefits of IDeaS Spotlight include:
-
Translate forecast data into marketing action with a focused dashboard that automatically identifies periods of high revenue potential to help launch timely, impactful campaigns.
Increase campaign conversion and influence guest behavior by leveraging price sensitivity signals.
Respond faster with unparalleled foresight into future marketing opportunities. Powered by IDeaS G3 RMS' advanced forecasting engine, Spotlight enables teams to proactively adjust strategies and take a surgical approach to demand generation.
Spur collaborative action by streamlining communication between marketing and revenue management teams with intuitive workflows that ensure no revenue opportunity is left behind.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment