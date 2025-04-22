Wynk's National Footprint Continues To Grow Nationwide, Bringing THC Seltzer To Four New Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Consumer demand for hemp-derived THC beverages keeps growing, and Wynk is responding by adding distribution of its hemp-derived THC seltzers in Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Wisconsin. This expansion marks a significant growth milestone for the brand as it introduces its popular balanced and social seltzers to a national, fast growing fan base.

Wynk has partnered with several leading regional distributors to make this expansion possible, including Sarene in Kentucky, C&M Sales in Arkansas, United - Johnson Brothers of Alabama, and Beechwood Sales & Service Sales in Wisconsin. "We're pumped to introduce Wynk to these new markets, each with a unique and growing demand for alternative adult beverages," McFarland added. "Our expansion into Kentucky, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Alabama is a testament to the increasing interest in cannabis-infused beverages, and we're excited to be able to offer our balanced, social experience to consumers in these states."

Amid the brand's upcoming entry into Wisconsin, Wynk is eager to be the first THC beverage in Sheehan Family of Brands sales' portfolio. In Kentucky, Wynk is available at major retailers including Total Wine and Liquor Barn, as well as other independent stores. Arkansas consumers can find Wynk at select locations, in cities like Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Harrison, and more. Meanwhile, Wynk's presence in Alabama is expanding, with availability in Piggly Wiggly and other local retailers. For a full list of retail locations, consumers can visit Wynk's store finder at .

As the excitement for cannabis beverages continues to grow, Wynk's THC-infused seltzers are quickly gaining ground. Not only is Wynk becoming a go-to choice for consumers seeking a social alternative to traditional alcohol, but the company provides a light, balanced buzz with a variety of social doses for different tolerance levels, all without calories, sugar, or alcohol in refreshing flavors like Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine.

For more information on Wynk's products and where to find them, visit .

About WynkTM

Founded in 2021, WynkTM is a leader in the cannabis-infused beverage industry, offering balanced, light, and social THC seltzers. With a Wynk of THC, Wynk delivers a smooth, uplifting buzz-like alcohol but without the drawbacks. Each can is light and refreshing, with 0 calories and 0 sugar, making it an easy choice for any social occasion. Wynk's lineup includes 2.5mg and 5mg THC + CBD seltzers in flavors like Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Responding to growing demand, Wynk has introduced a 10mg THC lemonade seltzer line, available in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Lemonade. Wynk is available for purchase online in 37 states and in retail locations across 18 states. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Wynk