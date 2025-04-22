Renovaro Secures High-Powered Computing From Nebul Through A Partnership To Accelerate Next-Generation Biomarker Discovery And Diagnostic Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an AI-driven precision Medicine Company that leverages AI platforms to improve outcomes for cancer and neurologically challenged patients, today announced is expanding our ongoing strategic collaboration with Nebul ( ), a leading AI cloud infrastructure company, to advance the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The partnership aims to leverage Renovaro's deep learning and ML programs with Nebul's high-performance computing (“HPC”) built on the latest platform to accelerate biomarker discovery and next-generation diagnostics.

David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro, stated,“By utilizing Nebul's data centers, we can accelerate our program to develop an urgently needed improved diagnostic test for lung cancer which is ultra-sensitive enough to detect minimal residual disease (“MRD”). Unmanaged MRD inevitably leads to patient relapse so early intervention is believed to be critical in maximizing durable response rates. We believe a best-in-class MRD diagnostic for lung cancer can be leveraged as a platform across multiple tumor types and should also prove valuable in our ongoing negotiations with partnering candidates related to cancer neurological precision medical programs.”

Weinstein added,“Renovaro's deep learning AI models require high-performance computing power, secure infrastructure, and reliable scalability. Nebul will provide us with these elements. With their purpose-built data centers and full-stack Private AI support, Nebul delivers the power and flexibility we need to develop and deploy deep learning solutions. Their focus on privacy and hands-on expert support makes them the ideal partner for advancing AI in a clinical environment.”

About Nebul

Nebul offers an enterprise class European private AI cloud combined with the convenience, scale, and reach of big global hyper scalers into a genuine European Sovereign-Hybrid Cloud. Using the full range of NVIDIA technologies, new capabilities like Private AI, Digital Twins and Omniverse can be enabled more easily and quickly without sharing sensitive corporate data with third parties you do not control. Nebul Cloud enables AI development and operations using the latest technologies. From Generative AI to Digital Twins and Omniverse simulations, Nebul empowers European organizations to harness the power of AI securely and efficiently. Nebul has achieved NEN 7510 and ISO 27001 certifications, demonstrating compliance with stringent standards for securely processing European healthcare patient data, ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability for AI applications. Nebul on the web: nebul.com

About Renovaro

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development, and BioSymetrics which specializes in contingent AI for precision neurology. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (“Renovaro”,“we”,“us”,“our” or the“Company”) that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our prospects, plans, business strategy and expected financial and operational results. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would”,”could”,”project”,”plan”,“potential”,”designed”,“seek”,“target”, variations of these terms, the negatives of such terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in our industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising; our ability to successfully integrate business that we have acquired, including BioSymetrics, or that we may acquire; our ability to achieve the benefits that we expect to realize as a result of our acquisitions, including BioSymetrics; and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), such as our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



For media inquiries, please contact:

...