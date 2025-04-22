SALAD AND GO NAMES MIKE TATTERSFIELD AS NEW CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tattersfield, who is now a minority owner of the brand, brings over 30 years of retail and restaurant industry leadership experience to the expanding drive-thru-only salad concept. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Krispy Kreme for nearly a decade. Other top roles included CEO of Caribou Coffee Company and Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, president at YUM! Brands and COO at Lululemon.

"Salad and Go has built something special - it's creating a new paradigm for fast food that makes quality, nutritious food accessible for everyone, regardless of income or ZIP code," said Tattersfield. "I took on this role because I believe we can be a positive, disruptive force in every food category we choose to compete in, revolutionizing how Americans think about fast food."

Salad and Go has transformed the quick-service restaurant industry with its unique centralized kitchen model, which allows the company to offer fresh, made-to-order salads for under $8 through drive-thru-only locations as small as 750 square feet, eliminating the conflict between affordability and accessibility to healthy meals. Menu innovation remains at the forefront of the brand as it provides healthy, approachable options, including salads, wraps, juices and breakfast, that appeal to a wide customer base.

The concept recently earned a spot on Fast Company's prestigious "Most Innovative Companies in Restaurants, Dining, and Food Services for 2025" list, highlighting Salad and Go's impact on the industry as it makes nutritious food more accessible.

"Mike is exactly the proven leader we need to unlock Salad and Go's full potential," said Florian van Rappard, Salad and Go director and partner at lead shareholder Volt Investment Holdings. "His mission-driven orientation and track record of brand building at multiple successful companies make him the ideal person to guide Salad and Go through its next chapter of growth and impact."

Currently operating more than 140 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, Salad and Go has nearly doubled its physical footprint over the past two years while building the necessary team, systems and infrastructure for scaled growth. In 2024, the company opened its largest central kitchen facility in Garland, Texas, which can support up to 500 locations within a 12-hour drive.

