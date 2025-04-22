Srinivas Sandiri On Why CX Needs Real-Time Personalization, Not Just Automation

Srinivas Sandiri Interview with AI Time Journal

AI expert Srinivas Sandiri shares how real-time personalization, ethical AI, and cross-team alignment are key to transforming customer experience.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Srinivas Sandiri, a seasoned technology leader in digital transformation, shared his perspective on how artificial intelligence is reshaping customer experience (CX) in modern enterprises. With over two decades in IT and AI strategy, Srinivas emphasized that real-time personalization-not just automation-is what will define the next generation of CX.

He explained how AI has evolved from handling routine tasks to becoming a strategic layer that anticipates customer intent, detects sentiment, and enables context-aware engagement across channels. Highlighting the shift from reactive automation to intelligent orchestration, Srinivas discussed how enterprises must now focus on aligning AI initiatives with unified data strategies and cross-functional collaboration.

The conversation also explored the importance of ethical and explainable AI systems, ensuring transparency and fairness in automated decisions. Srinivas pointed out that successful AI deployment goes beyond implementation-it requires trust, stakeholder alignment, and a focus on human-AI collaboration to enhance empathy in service delivery.

Looking ahead, Srinivas is committed to mentoring the next generation of AI professionals, encouraging them to blend technical skill with ethical awareness and business acumen. His insights offer a clear roadmap for organizations seeking to unlock AI's full potential in driving meaningful customer experiences.

About AI Time Journal

AI Time Journal explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and exponential technologies, highlighting their potential to enrich lives, businesses, and societies. Our audience includes professionals seeking career advancement, business growth, health improvement, and those looking to simplify and enhance educational systems or understand the impact of exponential technologies.

