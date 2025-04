AI Meets QI: Densitas And Tungstenqi Launch Joint Continuous Quality Improvement Initiative

HALIFAX, NS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas®, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, and TungstenQI Partners, a pioneering healthcare quality improvement consultancy, today announce a strategic partnership aimed at improving mammography positioning quality on a broad scale. This collaboration integrates Densitas' intelliMammo® platform – an AI-powered solution designed for continuous quality improvement – with TungstenQI's deep expertise in quality frameworks, creating a powerful synergy of people, process, and technology to drive sustainable, high-quality breast imaging practices.

Densitas, known for its AI solutions in breast screening, furthers its mission to improve clinical standards by combining intelliMammo's automated, real-time image analytics with TungstenQI's proven approach to quality improvement (QI). Together, the organizations will deliver a comprehensive model for mammography positioning that marries data-driven insights with expert-guided interventions. This partnership aims to enable breast imaging centers to refine positioning techniques, boosting diagnostic accuracy, reducing unnecessary recalls, and improving patient outcomes.

Recent data from the American College of Radiology's Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative illustrates the potential of structured QI efforts. Participating sites increased mammograms meeting positioning criteria from a baseline average of ~51% to 86%. By leveraging these proven continuous QI methods and layering in intelliMammo's AI driven mammography quality workflows and continuous feedback loops, Densitas and TungstenQI will help healthcare facilities translate insights into measurable, sustained gains in mammography quality.

"Our partnership with TungstenQI Partners embeds continuous improvement into everyday mammography practice," said Mo Abdolell, Densitas' CEO. "intelliMammo's AI-driven analytics seamlessly integrate with TungstenQI's methodology, creating an environment where radiology teams can measure, manage, and refine positioning techniques, ensure regulatory compliance, and ultimately improve patient care."

Driving Continuous Improvement Through People, Process, and Technology

intelliMammo delivers standardized, automated assessments of positioning quality (intelliPGMITM), supporting more consistent and accurate exams. TungstenQI guides imaging sites in leveraging these assessments within a proven improvement framework, enabling real-time adjustments that advance imaging accuracy.

Automated analytics speed up feedback cycles, identifying potential positioning issues without waiting for manual audits. Focused training interventions, informed by intelliMammo's metrics, reduce repeat exams and improve workflow.

Facilities gain a structured approach to meeting standards under the FDA's Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) and ACR accreditation criteria. The collaboration ensures data-driven alignment with regulatory guidelines, enhancing both clinical and administrative performance.

By offering clear performance metrics and actionable insights, the partnership enables continuous measurement, iterative improvement, and lasting adoption of best practices. intelliMammo's dashboards and reports promote transparency and accountability, essential for maintaining quality gains over time.

"We are delighted to partner with Densitas to deliver scalable, sustainable improvements in mammography positioning," said Kandice Garcia Tomkins, RN, MS, Owner of TungstenQI Partners and Quality Improvement Director for the ACR Learning Network. "When you combine expert-led training and process optimization with real-time feedback from intelliMammo, technologists and administrators have a clear roadmap to achieve and maintain high standards of imaging quality. This collaboration is a game-changer for continuous QI in breast imaging."

Showcasing the Partnership at the 2025 SBI Breast Imaging Symposium

Attendees of the 2025 SBI Breast Imaging Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado (April 24–27) will have an opportunity to explore intelliMammo's capabilities and learn how to apply QI methods to improve mammography positioning. Densitas and TungstenQI experts will be available to discuss practical strategies for integrating real-time data, structured interventions, and ongoing monitoring into routine clinical workflows.

About Densitas

Densitas® provides scalable AI solutions for breast cancer screening, focusing on quality, operational efficiency, and digital workflows. Its intelliMammo® and intelliRiskTM platforms automate breast density classification, evaluate mammography positioning quality, and assess breast cancer risk, enabling radiology teams to improve mammography quality and high-risk patient tracking while meeting regulatory standards. Densitas empowers healthcare providers with real-time, data-driven insights that promote early detection and better patient outcomes. For more information, visit .

About TungstenQI Partners

TungstenQI Partners is a healthcare quality improvement consultancy specializing in medical imaging. Led by Kandice Garcia Tomkins, RN, MS, it applies proven frameworks and hands-on coaching to help hospitals and clinics instill a culture of continuous improvement. Through root-cause analysis and iterative interventions, clients benefit from strategies that drive better patient outcomes and operational excellence in radiology.

