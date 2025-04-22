Sunation Energy Signs Letters Of Intent With Energy Systems Group To Construct 2.35 MWDC Of Solar Projects At Two Prominent School Districts On Long Island, NY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Work On Ten (10) Buildings Will Generate Over 3 Megawatt Hours of Renewable Solar Power Annually

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) , a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, has signed separate Letters of Intent (LOI) with Energy Systems Group (ESG), an award-winning energy services company, for the deployment of over 2.35 MWs of solar power at two school districts on Long Island.

Collectively, these installations are designed to deliver 3 megawatt hours (MWHs) of clean solar energy across 10 buildings that would offset a substantial majority of each district's energy needs.

The projects under LOI are:



A total of seven (7) schools and facility buildings within a prominent school district on Long Island for a total generation potential of 1.3 MW. The system will be comprised of rooftop solar arrays. Upon completion, this installation would generate approximately 1,687,723 kwh/year which would provide an estimated 75.85% energy offset for the district. A total of three (3) buildings within another Long Island-based school district for a total generation potential of 1.057 MW. The system will be comprised of rooftop solar arrays. Upon completion, the installation would generate approximately 1,371,712 kwh/year which would provide an offset of an estimated 87.3% of the district's energy needs.

“We are convinced that there is a strong institutional demand for commercial-scale solar projects that deliver value,” SUNation Energy CEO Scott Maskin said.“These districts deserve the benefits of solar energy, and we're happy to deliver. We look forward to working with our partners at ESG and these school districts to advance the approval process and secure a cleaner, greener future for our neighbors in these communities.”

Mr. Maskin concluded,“We are proud to add both of these projects into our significant portfolio of Long Island school districts in the SUNation family.”

The projects contemplated by these Letters of Intent are subject to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, ongoing discussions between the parties and the signing of definitive agreements.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.'s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

About Energy Systems Group (ESG)

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading provider of performance-driven energy and infrastructure solutions nationwide. We design, build, and guarantee solutions that improve the reliability, efficiency, and lifespan of critical facilities in the education, government, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to delivering reliable and proven solutions, Energy Systems Group takes a comprehensive approach to facility transformation. Visit energysystemsgroup.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. While the Company believes its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions, or expectations may not be achieved. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, the risk that SUNation may not be able to enter into definitive agreements to commence these solar installations, and that the projects being contemplated will not generate the expected levels of energy or deliver the anticipated financial benefits. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at .

