Credibly Announces The Launch Of Credibly.Ai - An Innovation And Technology Showcase For Automation And Generative AI Use Cases In Fintech

DETROIT, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credibly, the GenAI-powered lending platform dedicated to championing small businesses, announced today the launch of Credibly, an innovation and technology showcase designed to highlight the company's groundbreaking progress in artificial intelligence. This initiative celebrates a major advancement in the evolution of lending practices, providing small businesses with advanced tools and solutions to meet their financing needs. With Credibly, Credibly sets out to demonstrate the transformative potential of AI in the lending sector.

Credibly Chief Strategy Officer Minyang Jiang said, "Credibly was bold from the outset in developing real applications using GenAI – no fluff, just practical, impactful solutions that cut costs and/or increased efficiencies. Every part of our business rolled up its sleeves to make this happen. Our commitment to putting into production real-world applications emphasizes our dedication to empowering small businesses through cutting-edge technology."

Credibly has filed multiple patents related to its innovative use of Generative AI to deliver business results and is confident that its applications can also be leveraged across various industries to enhance their operations. Each department, throughout the organization, has contributed to the creation and implementation of these applications, reflecting a companywide commitment to enhance the customer experience. Credibly focuses on building impactful tools that empower small businesses to benefit from better funding options more efficiently, and it has now incorporated its GenAI applications to deliver financing to small businesses even faster and with a better customer experience.

Recognizing that successful technology adoption requires much more than just process changes, Credibly emphasizes the critical importance of change management in technology adoption. While automation offers valuable insights, Jiang stated that "The true challenge lies in managing the transition into new technologies. Balancing people, product, and process is essential to ensure that operations remain smooth while AI innovations are integrated into daily workflows."

As Credibly continues to deepen its AI capabilities, they remain dedicated to building foundational elements that will drive transformative shifts in the customer experience. Credibly's Chief Executive Officer Ryan Rosett has high hopes for the future of the company: "Future developments are already in the works, with plans to further integrate AI solutions into our lending process and the customer experience. We have learned how to innovate and automate the right way, and our speed to development will only get faster. We believe that by layering and connecting these foundational building blocks, we will continue to break the current constraints within the industry to create major breakthroughs in the customer experience."

With the launch of Credibly, Credibly invites investors and fintech enthusiasts to explore the applications that are already reshaping the lending landscape. By focusing on the specific needs of small businesses and leveraging advanced technology, Credibly strives to foster an environment of growth and opportunity for all its stakeholders and to have a positive impact on small business owners everywhere.

About Credibly

Credibly is a GenAI powered fintech lending company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.

By championing small businesses through its lending platform, Credibly is dedicated to providing improved access to funds for small business owners. Credibly's platform offers a streamlined, self-service checkout experience that helps business owners secure funding within minutes, improves risk assessment, and provides financing options that are faster, more flexible and better aligned with the urgent needs of small business owners.

Operating since 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $2.6 billion in capital to over 50,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history in 2017 as the first company in its sector to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative lender's portfolio ($250 million). Credibly has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and recorded exceptional origination numbers.

Media Contact

Jenny Beres

Pink Shark PR

[email protected]

941-993-7222

SOURCE Credibly

