First Student Marks 6 Million Electric Miles Driven On Earth Day

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , the leader in school bus electrification, has reached another major milestone in its efforts to provide students with cleaner and more sustainable rides to and from school. The company has now surpassed 6 million miles driven in electric school buses.

To celebrate the significant achievement, and in honor of Earth Day, First Student is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for each of its 1,300 North American customers. One Tree Planted is a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation.

As the world's largest operator of electric school buses, First Student continues to drive progress in the shift to sustainable transportation. With innovations like its above-ground EV charging solution, First Charge , First Student is making it easier for school districts to adopt electric school buses while also improving air quality for students and cities across North America.

"Sustainability has been at the core of First Student's operations for decades," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "As a company, we are committed to living our values by setting the highest standards, which includes reducing our environmental impact, creating cleaner communities where we operate. This Earth Day, our team is especially proud of our sustainability efforts, hitting 6 million miles driven and taking another step toward a greener, healthier future by planting trees on behalf of our school district partners."

With 450 electric school buses in operation, First Student has logged more electric miles than any other school transportation provider in North America. Surpassing 6 million electric miles driven highlights the company's industry-leading momentum in fleet electrification and commitment to innovative transportation solutions and operational excellence.

First Student's dedication to sustainability has earned the company national recognition, including the prestigious BIG Award for Green Product of the Year and the 2025 Edison Award for Scalable Clean Transportation Energy.

As the leading provider of K-12 transportation solutions, First Student ensures the safest and most reliable ride to school each day for 5.5 million students in communities across North America. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company is on track to complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student delivers a wide range of essential services, including home-to-school transportation, special needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, maintenance and charter services. The company's focus goes beyond logistics by creating a positive, welcoming environment for students on each of its 45,000 buses. By continuously enhancing the transportation experience for students and families, First Student helps to ensure every child arrives to school ready to achieve their full potential.

