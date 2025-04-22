BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Loss Of $8.3 Million In First Quarter 2025; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share
|Statements of Operations - Three Months Ended,
|March 31,2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
| Mar 31, 2025 vs.
Dec 31, 2024
| Mar 31, 2025 vs.
Mar 31, 2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|(In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)
|Loans, including fees
|$
|38,927
|$
|41,431
|$
|43,722
|-6.0
|%
|-11.0
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|561
|473
|305
|18.6
|%
|83.9
|%
|Other investment securities
|968
|978
|975
|-1.0
|%
|-0.7
|%
|FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets
|3,736
|3,771
|4,283
|-0.9
|%
|-12.8
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|44,192
|46,653
|49,285
|-5.3
|%
|-10.3
|%
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|5,418
|5,866
|5,257
|-7.6
|%
|3.1
|%
|Savings and club
|151
|156
|166
|-3.2
|%
|-9.0
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|10,762
|12,218
|14,983
|-11.9
|%
|-28.2
|%
|16,331
|18,240
|20,406
|-10.5
|%
|-20.0
|%
|Borrowings
|5,856
|6,219
|5,736
|-5.8
|%
|2.1
|%
|Total interest expense
|22,187
|24,459
|26,142
|-9.3
|%
|-15.1
|%
|Net interest income
|22,005
|22,194
|23,143
|-0.9
|%
|-4.9
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|20,845
|4,154
|2,088
|401.8
|%
|898.3
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|1,160
|18,040
|21,055
|-93.6
|%
|-94.5
|%
|Non-interest income income :
|Fees and service charges
|1,173
|1,187
|1,215
|-1.2
|%
|-3.5
|%
|(Loss) gain on sales of loans
|-
|(554
|)
|45
|-100.0
|%
|-100.0
|%
|Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments
|(115
|)
|(661
|)
|130
|-82.6
|%
|-188.5
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income
|608
|636
|675
|-4.4
|%
|-9.9
|%
|Other
|125
|330
|44
|-62.1
|%
|184.1
|%
|Total non-interest income
|1,791
|938
|2,109
|90.9
|%
|-15.1
|%
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,403
|7,117
|6,981
|4.0
|%
|6.0
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,723
|2,483
|2,644
|9.7
|%
|3.0
|%
|Data processing and communications
|1,844
|1,754
|1,853
|5.1
|%
|-0.5
|%
|Professional fees
|692
|599
|595
|15.5
|%
|16.3
|%
|Director fees
|418
|269
|277
|55.4
|%
|50.9
|%
|Regulatory assessment fees
|709
|769
|1,142
|-7.8
|%
|-37.9
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|179
|212
|216
|-15.6
|%
|-17.1
|%
|Other
|692
|1,164
|1,130
|-40.5
|%
|-38.8
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|14,660
|14,367
|14,838
|2.0
|%
|-1.2
|%
|(Loss) Income before income tax provision
|(11,709
|)
|4,611
|8,326
|-353.9
|%
|-240.6
|%
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(3,385
|)
|1,339
|2,460
|-352.8
|%
|-237.6
|%
|Net (Loss) Income
|(8,324
|)
|3,272
|5,866
|-354.4
|%
|-241.9
|%
|Preferred stock dividends
|482
|475
|434
|1.6
|%
|11.0
|%
|Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders
|$
|(8,806
|)
|$
|2,797
|$
|5,432
|-414.8
|%
|-262.1
|%
|Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted
|Basic
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.32
|-413.8
|%
|-260.4
|%
|Diluted
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.32
|-414.7
|%
|-260.5
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|17,113
|17,056
|16,930
|0.3
|%
|1.1
|%
|Diluted
|17,113
|17,108
|16,939
|0.0
|%
|1.0
|%
|Statements of Financial Condition
|March 31,2025
|December 31,2024
|March 31, 2024
| March 31, 2025 vs.
December 31, 2024
| March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|(In Thousands, Unaudited)
|Cash and amounts due from depository institutions
|$
|11,977
|$
|14,075
|$
|11,795
|-14.9
|%
|1.5
|%
|Interest-earning deposits
|240,773
|303,207
|340,653
|-20.6
|%
|-29.3
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|252,750
|317,282
|352,448
|-20.3
|%
|-28.3
|%
|Interest-earning time deposits
|735
|735
|735
|-
|-
|Debt securities available for sale
|116,496
|101,717
|86,966
|14.5
|%
|34.0
|%
|Equity investments
|9,357
|9,472
|9,223
|-1.2
|%
|1.5
|%
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
|of $51,484, $34,789 and $34,563 , respectively
|2,917,610
|2,996,259
|3,226,877
|-2.6
|%
|-9.6
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost
|22,066
|24,272
|24,917
|-9.1
|%
|-11.4
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|12,474
|12,569
|12,744
|-0.8
|%
|-2.1
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|16,354
|15,176
|17,442
|7.8
|%
|-6.2
|%
|Deferred income taxes
|22,814
|17,181
|17,555
|32.8
|%
|30.0
|%
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|5,253
|5,253
|5,253
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|12,622
|12,686
|12,186
|-0.5
|%
|3.6
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|76,648
|76,040
|74,081
|0.8
|%
|3.5
|%
|Other assets
|8,643
|10,476
|8,768
|-17.5
|%
|-1.4
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|3,473,822
|$
|3,599,118
|$
|3,849,195
|-3.5
|%
|-9.8
|%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|542,621
|$
|520,387
|$
|531,112
|4.3
|%
|2.2
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,143,887
|2,230,471
|2,460,547
|-3.9
|%
|-12.9
|%
|Total deposits
|2,686,508
|2,750,858
|2,991,659
|-2.3
|%
|-10.2
|%
|FHLB advances
|405,499
|455,361
|472,949
|-10.9
|%
|-14.3
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|43,024
|42,961
|37,624
|0.1
|%
|14.4
|%
|Operating lease liability
|13,087
|13,139
|12,579
|-0.4
|%
|4.0
|%
|Other liabilities
|10,982
|12,874
|14,253
|-14.7
|%
|-22.9
|%
|Total Liabilities
|3,159,100
|3,275,193
|3,529,064
|-3.5
|%
|-10.5
|%
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital preferred stock
|25,243
|24,723
|27,733
|2.1
|%
|-9.0
|%
|Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Additional paid-in capital common stock
|201,804
|200,935
|199,726
|0.4
|%
|1.0
|%
|Retained earnings
|130,291
|141,853
|138,643
|-8.2
|%
|-6.0
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,269
|)
|(5,239
|)
|(7,624
|)
|-
|-
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(38,347
|)
|(38,347
|)
|(38,347
|)
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|314,722
|323,925
|320,131
|-2.8
|%
|-1.7
|%
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,473,822
|$
|3,599,118
|$
|3,849,195
|-3.5
|%
|-9.8
|%
|Outstanding common shares
|17,163
|17,063
|16,957
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned/Paid
|Average Yield/Rate (3)
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned/Paid
|Average Yield/Rate (3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans Receivable (4)(5)
|$
|2,994,529
|$
|38,927
|5.27
|%
|$
|3,299,938
|$
|43,722
|5.30
|%
|Investment Securities
|117,205
|1,529
|5.22
|%
|96,226
|1,280
|5.32
|%
|Other Interest-earning assets (6)
|331,808
|3,736
|4.57
|%
|303,291
|4,283
|5.65
|%
|Total Interest-earning assets
|3,443,542
|44,192
|5.20
|%
|3,699,455
|49,285
|5.33
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|125,974
|125,480
|Total assets
|$
|3,569,516
|$
|3,824,935
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|560,565
|$
|2,369
|1.71
|%
|$
|560,190
|$
|2,230
|1.59
|%
|Money market accounts
|394,282
|3,049
|3.14
|%
|369,096
|3,027
|3.28
|%
|Savings accounts
|252,227
|151
|0.24
|%
|277,731
|166
|0.24
|%
|Certificates of Deposit
|1,005,669
|10,762
|4.34
|%
|1,239,807
|14,983
|4.83
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,212,743
|16,331
|2.99
|%
|2,446,824
|20,406
|3.34
|%
|Borrowed funds
|488,418
|5,856
|4.86
|%
|510,503
|5,736
|4.49
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,701,161
|22,187
|3.33
|%
|2,957,327
|26,142
|3.54
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|543,660
|552,959
|Total liabilities
|3,244,821
|3,510,286
|Stockholders' equity
|324,695
|314,649
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,569,516
|$
|3,824,935
|Net interest income
|$
|22,005
|$
|23,143
|Net interest rate spread(1)
|1.87
|%
|1.79
|%
|Net interest margin(2)
|2.59
|%
|2.50
|%
|(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(3) Annualized.
|(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
|(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
|(6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.
|Financial Condition data by quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands, except book values)
|Total assets
|$
|3,473,822
|$
|3,599,118
|$
|3,613,770
|$
|3,793,941
|$
|3,849,195
|Cash and cash equivalents
|252,750
|317,282
|243,123
|326,870
|352,448
|Securities
|125,853
|111,189
|108,302
|94,965
|96,189
|Loans receivable, net
|2,917,610
|2,996,259
|3,087,914
|3,161,925
|3,226,877
|Deposits
|2,686,508
|2,750,858
|2,724,580
|2,935,239
|2,991,659
|Borrowings
|448,523
|498,322
|533,466
|510,710
|510,573
|Stockholders' equity
|314,722
|323,925
|328,113
|320,732
|320,131
|Book value per common share1
|$
|16.87
|$
|17.54
|$
|17.50
|$
|17.17
|$
|17.24
|Tangible book value per common share2
|$
|16.56
|$
|17.23
|$
|17.19
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.93
|Operating data by quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Net interest income
|$
|22,005
|$
|22,194
|$
|23,045
|$
|23,639
|$
|23,143
|Provision for credit losses
|20,845
|4,154
|2,890
|2,438
|2,088
|Non-interest income (loss)
|1,791
|938
|3,127
|(3,234
|)
|2,109
|Non-interest expense
|14,660
|14,367
|13,929
|13,987
|14,838
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(3,385
|)
|1,339
|2,685
|1,163
|2,460
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(8,324
|)
|$
|3,272
|$
|6,668
|$
|2,817
|$
|5,866
|Net (loss) income per diluted share
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.32
|Common Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|Financial Ratios(3)
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Return on average assets
|(0.95
|%)
|0.36
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.61
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|(10.40
|%)
|4.04
|%
|8.29
|%
|3.52
|%
|7.46
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.59
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.50
|%
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|9.06
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.08
|%
|8.45
|%
|8.32
|%
|Efficiency Ratio4
|61.61
|%
|62.11
|%
|53.22
|%
|68.55
|%
|58.76
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands, except for ratio %)
|Non-Accrual Loans
|$
|99,833
|$
|44,708
|$
|35,330
|$
|32,448
|$
|22,241
|Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans
|3.36
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.68
|%
|ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans
|51.6
|%
|77.8
|%
|98.2
|%
|108.6
|%
|155.4
|%
|Individually Analyzed Loans
|122,517
|83,399
|66,048
|60,798
|65,731
|Classified Loans
|251,989
|152,714
|98,316
|87,033
|97,739
|(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.
|(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
|(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
|(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
|Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands)
|Residential one-to-four family
|$
|232,456
|$
|239,870
|$
|241,050
|$
|242,706
|$
|244,762
|Commercial and multi-family
|2,221,218
|2,246,677
|2,296,886
|2,340,385
|2,392,970
|Construction
|118,779
|135,434
|146,471
|173,207
|180,975
|Commercial business
|330,358
|342,799
|371,365
|375,355
|378,073
|Home equity
|66,479
|66,769
|67,566
|66,843
|65,518
|Consumer
|2,271
|2,235
|2,309
|2,053
|2,847
|$
|2,971,561
|$
|3,033,784
|$
|3,125,647
|$
|3,200,549
|$
|3,265,145
|Less:
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(2,467
|)
|(2,736
|)
|(3,040
|)
|(3,381
|)
|(3,705
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(51,484
|)
|(34,789
|)
|(34,693
|)
|(35,243
|)
|(34,563
|)
|Total loans, net
|$
|2,917,610
|$
|2,996,259
|$
|3,087,914
|$
|3,161,925
|$
|3,226,877
|Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands)
|Residential one-to-four family
|$
|1,138
|$
|1,387
|$
|410
|$
|350
|$
|429
|Commercial and multi-family
|89,296
|32,974
|27,693
|27,796
|12,627
|Construction
|586
|586
|586
|586
|3,225
|Commercial business
|8,374
|9,530
|6,498
|3,673
|5,916
|Home equity
|439
|231
|123
|43
|44
|Consumer
|-
|-
|20
|-
|-
|Total:
|$
|99,833
|$
|44,708
|$
|35,330
|$
|32,448
|$
|22,241
|Distribution of Deposits by quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands)
|Demand:
|Non-Interest Bearing
|$
|542,620
|$
|520,387
|$
|528,089
|$
|523,816
|$
|531,112
|Interest Bearing
|537,468
|553,731
|527,862
|549,239
|552,295
|Money Market
|405,793
|395,004
|366,655
|371,689
|361,791
|Sub-total:
|$
|1,485,881
|$
|1,469,122
|$
|1,422,606
|$
|1,444,744
|$
|1,445,198
|Savings and Club
|254,732
|252,491
|255,115
|258,680
|272,051
|Certificates of Deposit
|945,895
|1,029,245
|1,046,859
|1,231,815
|1,274,410
|Total Deposits:
|$
|2,686,508
|$
|2,750,858
|$
|2,724,580
|$
|2,935,239
|$
|2,991,659
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|314,722
|$
|323,925
|$
|328,113
|$
|320,732
|$
|320,131
|Less: goodwill
|5,253
|5,253
|5,253
|5,253
|5,253
|Less: preferred stock
|25,243
|24,723
|29,763
|28,403
|27,733
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity
|284,226
|293,949
|293,097
|287,076
|287,145
|Shares common shares outstanding
|17,163
|17,063
|17,048
|17,029
|16,957
|Book value per common share
|$
|16.87
|$
|17.54
|$
|17.50
|$
|17.17
|$
|17.24
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.56
|$
|17.23
|$
|17.19
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.93
|Efficiency Ratios
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|(In thousands, except for ratio %)
|Net interest income
|$
|22,005
|$
|22,194
|$
|23,045
|$
|23,639
|$
|23,143
|Non-interest income (loss)
|1,791
|938
|3,127
|(3,234
|)
|2,109
|Total income
|23,796
|23,132
|26,172
|20,405
|25,252
|Non-interest expense
|14,660
|14,367
|13,929
|13,987
|14,838
|Efficiency Ratio
|61.61
|%
|62.11
|%
|53.22
|%
|68.55
|%
|58.76
|%
