STAYPINEAPPLE MARKS EARTH DAY WITH MEANINGFUL PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Staypineapple, we are proud of the significant progress we've made in fostering a more sustainable environment for our guests, team members and the communities we serve," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "In 2024, we set clear goals to reduce our carbon footprint, and I'm excited to say we've made solid advancements over the past year. As we move forward, we're dedicated to consistently working toward our year-by-year sustainability targets, always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our eco-friendly practices."

A major milestone in Staypineapple's sustainability journey came in 2024 with the complete elimination of single-use plastic water bottles across all properties. This initiative, which continued through 2025, provided guests with complimentary PATH refillable water bottles and access to Quench Water Bar refill stations. In total, this effort has helped divert approximately 600,000 single-use plastic water bottles from landfills in just over a year. With options for still and sparkling water available at these stations, guests have embraced this eco-friendly upgrade, joining Staypineapple in its mission to reduce waste and promote recycling.

Furthering its green initiatives, Staypineapple has been working toward Green Key certification across its properties. The company is particularly focused on obtaining certification for Staypineapple Chicago by the end of 2025, with other properties actively pursuing the same recognition. The Green Key certification program is one of the leading sustainability certifications for the hospitality industry, and Staypineapple is honored to be part of this effort to promote eco-friendly practices.

The company's commitment to sustainability also extends to establishing a culture of environmental awareness within its own team. Staypineapple actively engages in opportunities that support local environmental initiatives and participates in sustainability activities throughout the year. Additionally, Staypineapple continues to invest in team member waste diversion training programs to ensure its staff is equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to promote sustainability in their daily operations, keeping Staypineapple on track to achieve its goal of 75% waste diversion by 2027 .

"We believe that sustainability is a company-wide effort, and we're grateful for the positive impact our team has made in the communities where we operate," added Belon. "Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just reducing waste; it's about cultivating a culture of environmental responsibility that extends to everything we do."

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

