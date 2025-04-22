Gulf Resources Provides Business Update On Bromine Segment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHOUGUANG, China, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) (“Gulf Resources,”“we,” or the“Company”), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt, and specialty chemical products in China, today issued a press release providing an update on its bromine segment. In 2024, our bromine segment reported a net loss of $8,200,236 on revenues of $5,549,815. Two primary factors contributed to this loss. First, bromine prices were significantly depressed. The average price for 2024 was RMB 17,561, representing a decline of 27.1% from 2023 and 67.3% from 2022. Due to these unfavorable market conditions, the Company intentionally scaled back bromine sales. As a result, sales volume dropped by 71.7% year-over-year. This sharp decline in volume led to a substantial increase in the cost per tonne-up 83.4%-as fixed costs and overhead expenses had to be spread across a much smaller production base. As demonstrated in the table below, the profitability of our bromine segment is highly sensitive to both market prices and production volumes. With fixed costs and overhead remaining relatively constant, a decline in either factor has a significant impact on the segment's financial performance.

Bromine Economics Revenue Cost/ Revenue/ Year $ Price (RMB) Tonnes Utilization Cost $ Tonne($) Tonne ($) P&L ($) 2021 48,871,396 42,644 7379 38 % 22,848,348 3096.40 6623.04 26,023,048 2022 58,964,941 51,188 7817 39 % 25,087,171 3209.31 7543.17 33,877,770 2023 26,921,462 24,072 7951 19 % 26,521,281 3335.59 3385.92 400,181 2024 5,549,815 17,561 2250 8 % 13,750,051 6111.13 2466.58 -8,200,236





As shown in the data, we generated strong profits in 2021 and 2022 when bromine prices were elevated. In 2023, although we increased sales volume, we essentially broke even with the average bromine price at RMB 24,072 per tonne. However, prices declined further in 2024, contributing to the segment's losses.

During the first two months of 2025, our factories were largely idle due to the seasonal winter shutdown, and bromine prices averaged around RMB 21,900 per tonne. In March, as operations resumed, prices rose to approximately RMB 29,000 per tonne, a level we believe is above breakeven.

In the early weeks of April, bromine prices surged further to RMB 37,500 per tonne. Since the beginning of 2025, bromine prices have increased by 61.9%, according to data from sunsirs.com.

Bromine Period Price (RMB)per tonne 2020-Q3 28,017 2021 Q3 49,301 10/16/21 69,500 2022-Q3 51,795 2023-Q3 24,200 2024-q3 17,323 2024-q4 22,400 12/31/24 21,900 2/29/2025 21,900 3/31/25 29,000 4/15/25 37,500 4/17/2025 35,800





While it is difficult to predict where bromine prices will trend for the remainder of 2025, at current levels, our bromine segment is expected to be highly profitable and generate strong free cash flow.

Additionally, we are optimistic about receiving approval to reopen Factories #2 and #10. The investments we've made in flood control infrastructure and new land acquisitions are also expected to support increased production capacity.

Although the broader Chinese economy remains under pressure, overall bromine production capacity is believed to be lower than in previous years, largely due to government-mandated closures of numerous bromine mines and factories for environmental compliance.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sells crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit

