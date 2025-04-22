American Oncology Network Achieves Success In First Performance Period Of CMMI’S Enhancing Oncology Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Thyme Care partnership strengthens AON's leadership in value-based care innovation while improving patient experience and reducing costs

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced strong results from the first performance period in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) . AON practices participating in the program-in collaboration with value-based cancer care enabler Thyme Care-achieved nearly $6M in cost savings for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). AON also earned a performance-based payment while improving patient experience and outcomes.









“Our first performance period in the EOM yielded a positive outcome, validating our approach to value-based cancer care and demonstrating the strength of our leadership team, clinic staff, and partnership with Thyme Care,” said AON Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen“Fred” Divers .“This achievement reinforces AON's leadership in alternative payment models, and we're excited to implement new strategies to further enhance our performance in future performance periods.”

The results build on AON's proven track record in value-based care, following its success in the Oncology Care Model (OCM), the predecessor to EOM, where AON practices saw significant improvements in patient outcomes and a 2.6% decrease in expenditures compared with other OCM participants. Now in the EOM, AON practices represent approximately 10% of the total EOM population, highlighting the network's leadership in advancing value-based oncology care.

Key drivers of success in the EOM program:



Pharmacy interventions: Many cancer drugs have list prices exceeding $100,000 annually . AON's oncologists and pharmacists lead the development and implementation of data-informed, patient-centric pharmacy interventions , in partnership with Thyme Care. These included drug waste minimization and therapeutic substitutions that reduced costs while maintaining clinical efficacy and improving adherence.



Comprehensive care navigation: AON oncologists and clinic staff, supported by Thyme Care's 24/7 virtual care navigation team-comprised of oncology nurses, social workers, and healthcare navigators–provided comprehensive care both in the clinic and between appointments. This proactive, wraparound approach identified patients' clinical, emotional, logistical, and health equity needs, improving the overall care experience and outcomes. Every patient interaction was documented and shared among providers and care teams, ensuring they had the right information at the right time to make informed decisions.



Real-time performance data: AON and Thyme Care used real-time analytics from electronic health records (EHR), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs), admission-discharge-transfer (ADT) feeds, and claims data to quickly identify and address issues. By continuously reviewing performance data and refining care delivery, the team reduced avoidable emergency department visits and gained deeper insights into their performance in the EOM.

Virtual palliative care support: AON and Thyme Care provided virtual palliative care to help patients and caregivers manage physical and psychological symptoms, offering an additional layer of support throughout the cancer journey. This approach ensured patients received compassionate, patient-centered care aligned with their goals and values.



"We are incredibly proud of our achievements in the first performance period of this program," said Dr. Bobby Green, co-founder, chief medical officer, and president of Thyme Care. "We built the right systems, processes, and infrastructure from the ground up to support patients with 24/7 care, address their social needs, and use data to drive improvements. Collaborating with the AON team and combining their clinical expertise with Thyme Care's technology and services enabled us to succeed in the EOM and deliver meaningful impact to patients. As we move forward together, we're confident we'll continue to improve both quality and costs."

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based care enabler, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with more than 800 oncologists in Thyme Care Oncology Partners, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. Thyme Care is a founding member of CancerX , and is backed by leading investors . To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit .

