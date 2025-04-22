Xometry To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 6, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) that day. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 20 25 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call



Tuesday, May 6, 2025

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link:

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at or follow @xometry.

