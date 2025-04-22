Cycurion, Inc. Announces Expansion Into Latin America Through Partnership With LSV-TECH International Of Colombia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Extends Cycurion's Sales Presence Into 135 Countries via LSV's Strategic Partnership with Nokia

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the“Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces a partnership with LSV-TECH International Consortium for Digital Transformation and Technological Innovation to expand the new Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP) Cyber Shield into Latin America and strengthen cross-border interconnections globally.

The partnership is commencing through a pilot program with several Colombian universities to showcase the new MSSP Cyber Shield. LSV-TECH has long-term, established relationships with several higher education institutions in Colombia, wherein strategic alliances aimed at developing digital talent and strengthening capabilities in new technologies have been developed. Its academic partners include the Popular University of Cesar, the University of La Guajira, the University of North Barranquilla, the University of Valle Cali, the Intenalco University Cali, the Antioquia University Medellin, the University of Cartagena, the Major University Institution of Cartagena, the Rafael Núñez University, the Technological University of Bolívar, and the University of Sinú. These relationships allow for joint efforts in applied research, professional internships, training in emerging technologies, AI, and open innovation programs.

With an established footprint predominantly in Latin America that will have an estimated $5 billion cybersecurity market in 2027 – Brazil, Spain, Peru, Chile, and Colombia – along with its strategic global partnership with Nokia, acting as a primary IT service provider in over 135 countries, LSV-TECH plays a critical role in implementing and maintaining essential technological solutions that enhance global connectivity. Cycurion's partnership with LSV-TECH greatly enhances the Company's high impact, yet cost-effective, MSPP Cyber Shield solution sales reach, enabling it to penetrate a vast network of potential government, education, and enterprise clients globally.

Cycurion Vice President Michael Phillips, emphasizing the significance of the Cycurion/LSV partnership, stated, "This partnership is a pivotal opportunity for Cycurion, as it creates additional opportunities to expand our business in a critical global market, while also expanding our capabilities for current and future clients." Highlighting the strategic advantage of LSV's Latin American presence, he continued, "Cybersecurity is a common challenge worldwide and partnering with LSV-TECH in Columbia provides an entry point into the Latin American market from which we then expect to develop further expansion and growth via the Nokia connection."

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

LSV-TECH was established in 2014. It is a trusted leading consortium in the field of digital transformation, which has consolidated its leadership by developing advanced technological solutions in key areas, such as cybersecurity, robotic process automation (RPA), the Metaverse, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data. Its comprehensive and adaptive approach enables organizations across diverse sectors to address the challenges of the digital age efficiently, securely, and with a forward-thinking vision.

LSV-TECH projects itself as a worldwide key player in the international technology ecosystem, combining innovation, global partnerships, and a commitment to developing local capabilities. Its consortium model offers a robust platform for advancing digital transformation in both the public and private sectors, serving as a benchmark in the convergence of technology, talent, and sustainability.

