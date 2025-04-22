Nuveen Real Estate Announces $150 Million Allocation From Calstrs To Invest In Self-Storage Sector

MyPlace Self-Storage To Serve as Dedicated Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA and one of the largest real estate managers in the world with $141 billion in real estate assets under management, has announced the closing of a separately managed account for the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) to invest in self-storage assets across the United States. This strategic collaboration includes an initial equity commitment of $150 million from CalSTRS, alongside a 10% equity commitment of $16.6 million from the TIAA General Account for a total allocation of $166.6 million.

The strategy will focus on acquiring and developing self-storage assets across the risk spectrum in U.S. markets characterized by strong demographic trends, low supply forecasts, and limited institutional ownership. The investment initiative seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through portfolio aggregation, implementing institutional-quality management, and strategic asset expansion.

MyPlace Self-Storage, a vertically integrated self-storage company will serve as the dedicated operating partner and property manager for the account. MyPlace was founded by Kurt O'Brien, a veteran of the industry with over 30 years of self-storage experience and a track record that includes developing two of the largest self-storage platforms in the U.S. and managing $7 billion in total transactions.

"We are excited to start and scale this new venture with CalSTRS," said Melissa Reagen, Portfolio Manager, Nuveen Real Estate . "Self-storage has proven to be a resilient asset class with strong fundamentals. Typically driven by life cycle events-such as getting married, moving homes, and having children-demand is consistent through economic cycles. With our strategic focus on undersupplied markets, our collaboration with CalSTRS and MyPlace is well-positioned to deliver strong performance while expanding our footprint in this space."

"This investment highlights the continued long-term growth potential of the self-storage sector," said Kurt O'Brien, Founder of MyPlace Self-Storage . "Combining our operational expertise with Nuveen's investment approach allows us to deliver significant value for our investors like CalSTRS."

"Since we began our partnership with MyPlace in 2022, together we have acquired over $300 million in AUM across more than a dozen states and we look forward to continuing this growth trajectory with CalSTRS, given our strong conviction in the self-storage sector," said Michael Hunter, Global Head of Housing and Alternatives, Nuveen Real Estate.

Nuveen Real Estate has been investing in self-storage since 2003 and currently manages $2.7 billion in self-storage assets across more than 170 facilities nationwide. With over 85 years of real estate investing experience and more than 750 employees located across 30+ cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers global reach, married with deep sector expertise.

Media Contact

Andrew Chironna | [email protected] | 212.913.1015

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December, 2024 and operations in 32 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit .

To learn more about self-storage property management services please visit

SOURCE Nuveen

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED