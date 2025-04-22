Solgaard Cleans Up Three Million Pounds Of Ocean-Bound Plastic In Cooperation With The Solgaard-Nyx Foundation And Impact Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Solgaard and The Solgaard-Nyx Foundation work in close collaboration with multiple environmental impact and plastic cleanup partners, including but not limited to, Sungai Watch, CRDC Global, and CLOCC.

Sustainability efforts funded as part of Solgaard and the Solgaard Nyx Foundation's flagship impact partnership with Sungai Watch include the establishment of a plastic waste collection and sorting facility in the mangroves of Denpasar, Bali, in addition to a series of river waste collection barriers installed across Indonesia. Under threat due to persistent plastic waste, Indonesia's rivers and surrounding ecosystems, such as its mangroves and coastal waters, are vital to the region's biodiversity. Solgaard, in cooperation with the Solgaard Nyx Foundation, in a combined effort with Sungai Watch, are working to protect these natural resources.

In spring 2025, Pershing Square Philanthropies committed funding to expand the cleanup efforts of Solgaard and the Solgaard-Nyx Foundation. Moving forward, this new funding will allow cleanup efforts to scale to include household waste collection and machinery, to convert low value plastics collected into waste-to-energy pellets for use at local Indonesian concrete kilns and fishing canneries.

The Solgaard brand's recent three-million-pound plastic cleanup milestone comes following the company's delivery in several sustainable business practice areas, including its utilizing recycled materials in its products, and an offset of clearing an estimated six pounds of ocean-bound plastic with every product purchased. The sustainable consumer goods brand continues to utilize its proprietary sustainable fabric and material innovations (Shore-Tex®, Shore-PlastTM) in its intuitively designed award-winning product assortment (including the Carry-On Closet ). Implementing an environmentally responsible supply chain is part of the brand's greater mission to conduct business responsibility and establish a more circular economy, while giving back to the planet by working to address the ocean plastic problem.

"One of the most important aspects of our impact work preventing plastic from reaching the ocean is our holistic approach to waste cleanup, which includes low grade plastic, which many other collection efforts overlook. At Solgaard, we're serious about having a clean planet. Now that we have over half a million customers, three million pounds of plastic collected is a major milestone," said Adrian Solgaard, Founder and CEO of Solgaard.

Since founding the brand in 2016, Adrian Solgaard has sought to redefine the typical business model of companies operating within the consumer products sector, by integrating the brand's recycled materials upcycling initiatives and its ocean-bound plastic cleanup efforts, realized via supporting the work of its impact partners.

To learn more about Solgaard and its sustainability commitments, impact efforts, and ocean-bound plastic cleanup initiatives, visit: .

ABOUT SOLGAARD:

A design-driven brand using business as a force for good. Solgaard's premium travel and accessories collection is crafted through sustainable innovation. Pioneers of utilizing recycled materials in its fabrics (Shore-Tex®) and travel gear (including the award-winning Carry-On Closet®), in cooperation with The Solgaard Nyx Foundation and its network of impact partners, Solgaard cleans up six pounds of ocean-bound plastic from coastal communities with every purchase. Relentless in his pursuit to create an economic engine for good, Norwegian Canadian entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard founded Solgaard in 2016 to optimize life on the go for global citizens. Solgaard is B Corp Certified.

Learn more at: and .

ABOUT THE SOLGAARD NYX FOUNDATION:

The Solgaard Nyx Foundation is a science backed non-profit which focuses on plastic cleanup and community education efforts. Rewilding the earth is a core goal of The Solgaard Nyx Foundation. As the foundation works to scale up its efforts on cleanups, it is taking a 'panini press' approach – by working with upstream and downstream partners to help improve the health of mangroves in Indonesia, which is home to incredible biodiversity. The Solgaard Nyx Foundation is fiscally sponsored by Far Away Projects, a 501c3 entity.

Learn more at .

