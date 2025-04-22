Gorilla Energy Names Global Beverage Veteran Ahmed Elafifi As CEO With A Track Record At Coca-Cola And Red Bull, Elafifi To Lead Gorilla Energy's Next Phase Of Global Growth And Cultural Relevance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Gorilla Energy, one of the world's fastest-growing energy drink brands, today announced the appointment ofas its new. With more than 30 years of experience building some of the beverage industry's most iconic brands-including Coca-Cola, Monster, Burn, and Red Bull-Elafifi is set to lead Gorilla's next phase of bold expansion and brand evolution.

With operations spanning, aand a, Gorilla is well-positioned to become one of theby capturing revenue opportunities in the energy drinks market which is projected to grow by over. Under Elafifi's leadership, the company will double down on its presence across key markets in, and continue to push boundaries with new product innovation and culturally driven marketing.

“I joined Gorilla to build a fresh, global energy drink and lifestyle brand for a generation that refuses to settle for the same old choices,” said.“Every one of us is on a journey to define who we are-and Gorilla Energy powers that instinct to break away, try new things, and go all in on what makes us unique.”

Earlier this year, Gorilla Energy made waves with the launch of, a new proprietary energy blend revealed at-a key milestone as the brand prepares to scale up production with a new facility and strengthen its innovation pipeline. Its leadership and marketing teams operate out of, with the company intentionally keeping its structure agile, fast-moving, and free from corporate bureaucracy.

“We're not trying to be like the legacy brands-we're building something different,” Elafifi added.“We believe in authenticity, creativity, and real impact. Our job is to fuel ambition and self-expression, not dictate lifestyles. That's how we'll continue earning the trust of today's consumers.”

With roots inand fast-growing presence in over, Gorilla Energy is building a community-not just a brand. Its positioning is unapologetically raw, creative, and unfiltered, tapping into sports, music, fashion, and everyday hustle culture. Under Elafifi's leadership, the company will continue to expand in key markets around the World.

“We are thrilled to have Ahmed joining Gorilla Energy. Ahmed has a unique ability to foster an entrepreneurial, fast-paced, adaptable culture while bringing much-needed structure to the team as we continue to expand internationally. Ahmed's tremendous experience, his authenticity, and his innate ability to think outside the box and do things differently make him the ideal candidate to lead Gorilla Energy into the future,” stated

Elafifi brings a rare combination of. He has ledat Coca-Cola-including the successful regional launches of-and oversaw Red Bull's, helping shape its status as a cultural icon. At Coca-Cola HBC Egypt, he turned around a challenging business into a, secured $100 million in sustainability funding, and

He also founded, one of the world's first relaxation beverage brands, launched in over 40 countries-a testament to his ability to predict and create new categories.

At, Elafifi was a, leading the brand'sand strengthening its dominance in. His leadership contributed to several, earning him

A global citizen who has lived inand led businesses in more than, Elafifi blends global perspective with local insight. He holds executive education credentials from, and, and remains passionate about creating social and economic value through business. His leadership will be key to cementing Gorilla's position as a truly

wasand has since grown into athat is now available inwithThe company is rapidly expanding in. Gorilla delivers great-tasting energy drinks packed with functional benefits, fueling the next generation of doers, creators, and risk-takers. With bold flavors, natural caffeine, and no artificial colors or flavors, Gorilla Energy provides the ultimate energy boost for those who refuse to settle.

