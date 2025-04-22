Think Green. Burn Blue: Rethinking What Clean Energy Looks Like

Propane Council of Texas highlights propane's growing environmental impact this Earth Day

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, while the spotlight shines on solar panels and electric cars, an unexpected climate ally continues quietly making a major impact: propane. The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is calling attention to this clean, versatile fuel - one that's reshaping how we think about practical, planet-friendly energy solutions.

Often overlooked in conversations about green energy, propane - a low-carbon, domestically abundant fuel - is redefining what clean, reliable energy looks like in everyday life. Not only does propane emit 43% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than electricity generated from the U.S. grid, but its vaporized form doesn't harm soil, water, or air - a critical safeguard for ecosystems and public health.

From backup power at hospitals and fire stations to fueling over 3,000 propane-powered school buses in Texas alone, propane's role in protecting both the environment and public health is growing - and evolving. Across the country, more school districts are swapping out diesel buses for propane autogas, which cuts harmful NOx emissions by up to 96%.

Even more promising: renewable propane is on the rise. Produced from used cooking oil, animal fats, and other waste products, this carbon-neutral fuel offers the same performance with no new carbon emissions - and opens the door to circular economy solutions like turning unrecyclable plastic into clean fuel.

"Propane is here, it's growing cleaner, and it's available now," said Bill Van Hoy from the Propane Council of Texas "It's an energy solution that doesn't require waiting for future technologies - it's already helping communities' lower emissions today."

As the world looks toward cleaner, smarter energy, this Earth Day is the perfect time to recognize propane's powerful, planet-friendly promise.

